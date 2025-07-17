Grow Safe 2

📝 Description:

Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.

This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:

Low-risk position sizing

Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification

Grid control with strict max drawdown management

Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.

📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)

✅ Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)

✅ Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)

✅ Average Win Rate: 74.14%

✅ Profit Factor: EURUSD: 3.42 CADJPY: 2.37 AUDCAD: 30.23

✅ Net Profit: +$124.11

✅ Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%

Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD

Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97

Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5

Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.

💵 Subscription:

$30 per month

Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.

✅ Ideal For:

✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies

✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings

✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety



