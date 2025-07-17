- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|379
|EURUSD
|66
|AUDCAD
|25
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|CADJPY
|344
|EURUSD
|74
|AUDCAD
|23
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|CADJPY
|11K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Forex.com-Live 536" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Grow Safe 2
📝 Description:
Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.
This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:
-
Low-risk position sizing
-
Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification
-
Grid control with strict max drawdown management
Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.
📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)
-
✅ Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)
-
✅ Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)
-
✅ Average Win Rate: 74.14%
-
✅ Profit Factor:
-
EURUSD: 3.42
-
CADJPY: 2.37
-
AUDCAD: 30.23
-
-
✅ Net Profit: +$124.11
-
✅ Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%
Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD
Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97
Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5
Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.
💵 Subscription:
$30 per month
Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.
✅ Ideal For:
✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies
✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings
✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety
USD
USD
USD