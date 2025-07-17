SinyallerBölümler
Widchy Joachim

Grow Safe 2

Widchy Joachim
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 37%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
470
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
337 (71.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
133 (28.30%)
En iyi işlem:
22.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.37 USD
Brüt kâr:
623.76 USD (35 093 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-183.21 USD (19 165 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (15.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
92.50 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.89%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
98.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
12.17
Alış işlemleri:
267 (56.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
203 (43.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.40
Beklenen getiri:
0.94 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-36.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-36.20 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
7.67%
Yıllık tahmin:
95.42%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.15 USD
Maksimum:
36.20 USD (2.61%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.62% (36.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.18% (154.02 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
CADJPY 379
EURUSD 66
AUDCAD 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
CADJPY 344
EURUSD 74
AUDCAD 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
CADJPY 11K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 3.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +22.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -36.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Forex.com-Live 536" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
Grow Safe 2

📝 Description:

Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.

This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:

  • Low-risk position sizing

  • Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification

  • Grid control with strict max drawdown management

Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.

📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)

  • Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)

  • Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)

  • Average Win Rate: 74.14%

  • Profit Factor:

    • EURUSD: 3.42

    • CADJPY: 2.37

    • AUDCAD: 30.23

  • Net Profit: +$124.11

  • Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%

Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD
Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97
Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5

Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.

💵 Subscription:

$30 per month
Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.

Ideal For:

✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies
✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings
✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety


2025.09.24 22:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 21:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 21:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 21:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 11:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 05:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.20 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 04:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Grow Safe 2
Ayda 30 USD
37%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
17
92%
470
71%
58%
3.40
0.94
USD
11%
1:100
Kopyala

