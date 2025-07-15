SinyallerBölümler
Hongpeng Wang

Odds Magnifier

Hongpeng Wang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 51%
FusionMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
104
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
57 (54.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
47 (45.19%)
En iyi işlem:
1 309.28 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-884.26 AUD
Brüt kâr:
6 594.12 AUD (103 333 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 256.81 AUD (113 984 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (352.13 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 325.05 AUD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
73.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.17%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.32
Alış işlemleri:
50 (48.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
54 (51.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
12.86 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
115.69 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-111.85 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-0.98 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-884.26 AUD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
39.65%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
549.52 AUD
Maksimum:
1 012.86 AUD (18.55%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.54% (1 012.34 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
16.59% (414.49 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 309.28 AUD
En kötü işlem: -884 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +352.13 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.98 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

What is Trading?
Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.

How Do You Make Profit in Trading?
Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses

What’s Your Strategy?
A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.

How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?

  • Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.

  • Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.

What is your profit target?

Aim to reach 10% each month.

What is roughly Drawdown?

EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.
Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.

Disclaimer:
This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Odds Magnifier
Ayda 50 USD
51%
0
0
USD
2.5K
AUD
11
92%
104
54%
73%
1.25
12.86
AUD
19%
1:500
Kopyala

