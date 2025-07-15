- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
What is Trading?
Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.
How Do You Make Profit in Trading?
Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses
What’s Your Strategy?
A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.
How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?
-
Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.
-
Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.
What is your profit target?
Aim to reach 10% each month.
What is roughly Drawdown?
EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.
Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.
Disclaimer:
This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.
