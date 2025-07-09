SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
SuperFin-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
350
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
203 (58.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
147 (42.00%)
En iyi işlem:
496.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-158.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 125.68 USD (82 540 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 243.71 USD (63 067 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (363.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 074.75 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.73%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.93
Alış işlemleri:
231 (66.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
119 (34.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.91
Beklenen getiri:
11.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
40.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-786.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-786.80 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
3.33%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
118.39 USD
Maksimum:
786.80 USD (1.55%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.55% (786.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.83% (2 449.75 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.e 350
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.e 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.e 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +496.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -159 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +363.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -786.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "SuperFin-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

With this account, I am using trading robot with super safe rate (0.01 lot for capital 10000 usd). At this rate, maxDD ​​will always be less than 10%.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


