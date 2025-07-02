SinyallerBölümler
Ayush Saraf

YoForex Minor Fx

Ayush Saraf
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -20%
FlexyMarkets-Server
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
840
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
598 (71.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
242 (28.81%)
En iyi işlem:
24.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-26.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 156.79 USD (155 646 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 360.89 USD (194 623 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (46.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
76.53 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.48%
En son işlem:
20 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.62
Alış işlemleri:
433 (51.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
407 (48.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.85
Beklenen getiri:
-0.24 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-108.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-108.33 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
0.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.46%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
271.40 USD
Maksimum:
330.56 USD (31.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.21% (330.56 USD)
Varlığa göre:
29.97% (259.99 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 69
EURJPY 62
EURAUD 61
EURCAD 60
GBPAUD 60
GBPNZD 58
CHFJPY 58
EURNZD 52
GBPCAD 44
CADJPY 37
AUDJPY 37
NZDCAD 30
NZDJPY 27
GBPCHF 24
AUDCAD 24
CADCHF 22
EURGBP 20
AUDNZD 19
AUDCHF 17
GBPNOK 15
NZDCHF 14
EURCHF 12
EURSEK 11
EURNOK 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY -3
EURJPY 3
EURAUD -65
EURCAD -16
GBPAUD -58
GBPNZD -46
CHFJPY -1
EURNZD -29
GBPCAD -37
CADJPY 34
AUDJPY -35
NZDCAD -15
NZDJPY 32
GBPCHF 41
AUDCAD 55
CADCHF 11
EURGBP -32
AUDNZD -11
AUDCHF 36
GBPNOK -63
NZDCHF 3
EURCHF 14
EURSEK -10
EURNOK -15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY -352
EURJPY 1.1K
EURAUD -10K
EURCAD -2K
GBPAUD -8.7K
GBPNZD -7.4K
CHFJPY 193
EURNZD -4.7K
GBPCAD -5.1K
CADJPY 5K
AUDJPY -4.7K
NZDCAD -1.6K
NZDJPY 5.2K
GBPCHF 3K
AUDCAD 7.8K
CADCHF 1.4K
EURGBP -2.5K
AUDNZD -1.6K
AUDCHF 2.9K
GBPNOK -13K
NZDCHF -68
EURCHF 863
EURSEK -1.8K
EURNOK -3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +46.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -108.33 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FlexyMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

YoForex Minor FX targets the sweet-spot where liquidity meets diversity: the top 18 non-USD currency crosses. By removing the U.S. dollar leg, we capture unique macro relationships and trend structures that majors alone can’t offer—yet we still avoid the high spreads and erratic pricing of exotic pairs. Every position is driven by the same institutional-grade algorithms that power my flagship portfolios, customised for the nuances of cross-pair dynamics.

Instruments Traded

Pair Symbol
Euro / Japanese Yen EURJPY
Euro / British Pound EURGBP
Euro / Swiss Franc EURCHF
Euro / Australian Dollar EURAUD
Euro / New Zealand Dollar EURNZD
British Pound / Japanese Yen GBPJPY
British Pound / Swiss Franc GBPCHF
British Pound / Australian Dollar GBPAUD
British Pound / New Zealand Dollar GBPNZD
Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen CADJPY
Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen CHFJPY
Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen AUDJPY
Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar AUDNZD
Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar AUDCAD
New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen NZDJPY
New Zealand Dollar / Canadian Dollar NZDCAD
No majors, no metals, no crypto—100 % minor crosses.

Signal Specifications

Item Details
Trading Hours 24 hours, Monday–Friday (broker server time). Use a low-latency VPS for best fills.
Strategy Stack • Momentum breakouts during London overlaps
• Volatility-compression squeezes in Asia
• Correlation filter to avoid over-leveraging EUR and GBP exposure
Target Return 300 – 600 % per year in supportive market conditions
Risk Controls 3 % daily equity cap; hard stop-loss on every order; portfolio correlation guard across EUR- and GBP-centric crosses
Recommended Deposit ≥ $1 250 (absolute minimum $1 000). Higher capital improves position-sizing granularity.
Ideal Broker FlexyMarkets Limited – raw spreads, zero commission on crosses (FlexyMarkets.com).
Copying Platform MetaTrader 5 Signals – subscribe directly via desktop or mobile MT5.

Why Minor Crosses?

  1. Diversified drivers – Price action responds to both legs’ macro flows, opening richer pattern opportunities.

  2. Relatively tight spreads – Liquidity is lower than in majors but still institutional-grade on reputable ECN brokers.

  3. Correlation edge – Crosses often trend when majors consolidate, smoothing overall equity curves.

Investor Guidelines

Contact & Support

  • WhatsApp: +44 330 027 2265

  • Telegram: https://t.me/yoforexgold

  • MQL5 chat replies within 12 hours.

Want metals or majors instead? Check my other streams—YoForex Commodities and YoForex Major FX—or message me for a personalised recommendation.



İnceleme yok
