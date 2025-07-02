YoForex Minor FX targets the sweet-spot where liquidity meets diversity: the top 18 non-USD currency crosses. By removing the U.S. dollar leg, we capture unique macro relationships and trend structures that majors alone can’t offer—yet we still avoid the high spreads and erratic pricing of exotic pairs. Every position is driven by the same institutional-grade algorithms that power my flagship portfolios, customised for the nuances of cross-pair dynamics.

Instruments Traded

Pair Symbol Euro / Japanese Yen EURJPY Euro / British Pound EURGBP Euro / Swiss Franc EURCHF Euro / Australian Dollar EURAUD Euro / New Zealand Dollar EURNZD British Pound / Japanese Yen GBPJPY British Pound / Swiss Franc GBPCHF British Pound / Australian Dollar GBPAUD British Pound / New Zealand Dollar GBPNZD Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen CADJPY Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen CHFJPY Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen AUDJPY Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar AUDNZD Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar AUDCAD New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen NZDJPY New Zealand Dollar / Canadian Dollar NZDCAD No majors, no metals, no crypto—100 % minor crosses.



Signal Specifications

Item Details Trading Hours 24 hours, Monday–Friday (broker server time). Use a low-latency VPS for best fills. Strategy Stack • Momentum breakouts during London overlaps

• Volatility-compression squeezes in Asia

• Correlation filter to avoid over-leveraging EUR and GBP exposure Target Return 300 – 600 % per year in supportive market conditions Risk Controls 3 % daily equity cap; hard stop-loss on every order; portfolio correlation guard across EUR- and GBP-centric crosses Recommended Deposit ≥ $1 250 (absolute minimum $1 000). Higher capital improves position-sizing granularity. Ideal Broker FlexyMarkets Limited – raw spreads, zero commission on crosses (FlexyMarkets.com). Copying Platform MetaTrader 5 Signals – subscribe directly via desktop or mobile MT5.

Why Minor Crosses?

Diversified drivers – Price action responds to both legs’ macro flows, opening richer pattern opportunities. Relatively tight spreads – Liquidity is lower than in majors but still institutional-grade on reputable ECN brokers. Correlation edge – Crosses often trend when majors consolidate, smoothing overall equity curves.

Investor Guidelines

New to copying? Read MetaTrader’s official how-to: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Commit for at least 1-3 months to let statistical edge play out across different regimes.

Capital at risk: There is no holy grail; invest only money you can afford to lose.

Contact & Support

WhatsApp: +44 330 027 2265

Telegram: https://t.me/yoforexgold

MQL5 chat replies within 12 hours.

Want metals or majors instead? Check my other streams—YoForex Commodities and YoForex Major FX—or message me for a personalised recommendation.







