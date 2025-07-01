- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|252
|SP500
|54
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD+
|-128
|SP500
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD+
|-5.6K
|SP500
|11K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.
My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns.
Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.
Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.
Maximum drawdown: 30%.
If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.
