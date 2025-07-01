SinyallerBölümler
Vitalii Perov

MMA Vitalii Perov

Vitalii Perov
0 inceleme
27 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 70 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -25%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
306
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
201 (65.68%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
105 (34.31%)
En iyi işlem:
16.59 UST
En kötü işlem:
-61.12 UST
Brüt kâr:
234.46 UST (66 784 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-361.32 UST (61 841 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (19.24 UST)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.17 UST (9)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
13.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.75%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.72
Alış işlemleri:
103 (33.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
203 (66.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.65
Beklenen getiri:
-0.41 UST
Ortalama kâr:
1.17 UST
Ortalama zarar:
-3.44 UST
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-71.37 UST)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-71.37 UST (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.83%
Yıllık tahmin:
-10.09%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
149.32 UST
Maksimum:
175.00 UST (33.29%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.26% (174.88 UST)
Varlığa göre:
11.85% (48.68 UST)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 252
SP500 54
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ -128
SP500 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ -5.6K
SP500 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.59 UST
En kötü işlem: -61 UST
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.24 UST
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -71.37 UST

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Bybit-Live
16.81 × 36
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.

 My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns. 

 Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.

 Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.

 Maximum drawdown: 30%.

If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 07:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MMA Vitalii Perov
Ayda 70 USD
-25%
0
0
USD
373
UST
27
0%
306
65%
14%
0.64
-0.41
UST
33%
1:500
