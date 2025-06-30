SinyallerBölümler
Oleksii Zadorozhnii

Jamm Nasdaq PRO Tickmill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 8%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
105
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
92 (87.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (12.38%)
En iyi işlem:
30.96 USD
En kötü işlem:
-17.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
397.63 USD (443 302 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-123.99 USD (151 241 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (82.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
82.25 USD (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.36
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.42%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.44
Alış işlemleri:
105 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.21
Beklenen getiri:
2.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-17.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-17.72 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.88%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
17.72 USD (0.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.64% (17.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.35% (65.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 274
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 292K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +30.96 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +82.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -17.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.

Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.

🔍 General idea:

The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).
The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.

⚙️ How it works:

  • Trading is conducted only in the long direction.

  • In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.

  • Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.

  • The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.

📈 Features:

  • Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%

  • Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%

  • Maximum historical drawdown: 55%

  • Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)

 Advantages:

  • Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100

  • Extremely simple connection and maintenance

  • Testing with 97% simulation quality

  • A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market

💼 Suitable for investors:

  • Looking for passive income in the US stock market

  • Focused on long-term cooperation

  • With a deposit of $1,000


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 23:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 13:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 17:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.03 16:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 20:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 20:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 15:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 15:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 15:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Jamm Nasdaq PRO Tickmill
Ayda 999 USD
8%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
13
98%
105
87%
61%
3.20
2.61
USD
2%
1:500
