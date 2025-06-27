SinyallerBölümler
Christian Berger

Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1

Christian Berger
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 72%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 481
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
971 (65.56%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
510 (34.44%)
En iyi işlem:
83.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-113.70 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 059.06 USD (145 603 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 445.37 USD (118 431 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (122.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
122.70 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
78.42%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
155
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.22
Alış işlemleri:
577 (38.96%)
Satış işlemleri:
904 (61.04%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
0.41 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-47.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-300.60 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
57.60%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.70 USD
Maksimum:
502.94 USD (33.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.01% (504.18 USD)
Varlığa göre:
59.55% (625.51 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 269
CADCHF 250
AUDCAD 167
USDCAD 149
NZDUSD 123
AUDUSD 123
AUDNZD 95
EURJPY 85
GBPJPY 67
GBPCHF 60
EURGBP 54
EURCHF 35
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 365
CADCHF 50
AUDCAD 82
USDCAD -455
NZDUSD 83
AUDUSD 204
AUDNZD 50
EURJPY 30
GBPJPY 71
GBPCHF 45
EURGBP 100
EURCHF 19
USDJPY 16
USDCHF -45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
CADCHF 1.3K
AUDCAD 539
USDCAD -9.1K
NZDUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY 14K
GBPCHF 6.1K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF -213
USDJPY 781
USDCHF -909
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +83.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -114 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +122.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -47.03 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.08 × 72
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 34
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.32 × 41
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.69 × 26
ICMarkets-MT5
0.77 × 13
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.24 × 515
RoboForex-ECN
1.27 × 15820
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 652
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.57 × 35
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.60 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 23
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
48 daha fazla...
Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal

Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.

✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)
✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%
✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%
✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%

This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.

🔗 Full verified statistics:
👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

Important:

Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 04:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 03:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 23:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 22:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 11:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 18:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 04:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
