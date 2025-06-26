SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AmericanDreamTrading
Alejandro Andrada Garcia

AmericanDreamTrading

Alejandro Andrada Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
TickmillEU-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
268
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
53 (19.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
215 (80.22%)
En iyi işlem:
104.21 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-24.40 EUR
Brüt kâr:
738.85 EUR (272 243 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-645.65 EUR (239 460 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (38.58 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
104.21 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.29%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
58
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.67
Alış işlemleri:
268 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.14
Beklenen getiri:
0.35 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
13.94 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-50.83 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-118.94 EUR (13)
Aylık büyüme:
34.90%
Yıllık tahmin:
423.45%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
120.47 EUR
Maksimum:
139.39 EUR (22.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.50% (139.39 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
3.53% (19.64 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 253
USDJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 118
USDJPY -13
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 33K
USDJPY -60
GBPJPY 224
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +104.21 EUR
En kötü işlem: -24 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +38.58 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -50.83 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillEU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Alvexo1-Primary Server
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live24
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
2.20 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
2.59 × 39
Varchev-Real
2.80 × 10
Axi-US12-Live
3.08 × 13
Ava-Real 3
3.35 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 46
3.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.08 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.14 × 28
Tickmill-Live05
4.83 × 18
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
4.86 × 57
XMGlobal-Real 18
4.89 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.54 × 24
Axi-US09-Live
6.67 × 6
Ava-Real 1
7.46 × 13
TickmillUK-Live03
8.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
8.14 × 199
7 daha fazla...
🚀 American Dream – The Fully Automated Strategy That Aims to Beat the Nasdaq100

Ready to stop following the market and start dominating it?

American Dream isn’t just another trading strategy. It’s a bold vision—designed to trade exclusively on the world’s most powerful asset: the NASDAQ100. Fully automated, laser-precise, and powered by advanced statistical logic, this strategy executes with machine-like discipline—no emotions, no hesitation.

🎯 What Makes American Dream So Powerful?

  • 🔥 Detects Explosive Bullish Momentum
    The algorithm filters for strong uptrends confirmed by real volume, entering only when massive moves are taking shape. No false signals. Just raw opportunity.

  • 📈 Smart Progressive Entries
    No blind entries. The EA scales into positions intelligently, increasing exposure only when the trend gains strength—capturing more profit with every step.

  • ⚡ High-Precision Scalping
    With adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, the system reacts in real time to market volatility, squeezing maximum value out of every trade.

  • 📊 Built for Long-Term Performance
    American Dream is designed to deliver consistent performance throughout the year, capturing hundreds of micro-opportunities in the most profitable index on Earth.

  • 🧠 Tactical Intelligence, Robotic Execution
    Every entry is researched, tested, and programmed. No improvisation. No emotional trading. Just pure algorithmic discipline.

💡 Why NASDAQ100?

The Nasdaq means growth, innovation, and strength. But… what if you could do more than follow it?

American Dream is built with one goal: outperform the Nasdaq itself. When the index rallies, this strategy doesn’t hesitate—it enters, scales in, and locks in profit after profit, while others are still thinking.

Technical Specs

  • Asset: NASDAQ100 (cash index or CFD futures)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL5)

  • Type: Expert Advisor (EA) – progressive scalping logic

  • Operation: Fully automated

  • Strategy: Bullish trend + volume-based breakout entries

  • Risk Management: Dynamic and customizable

🏁 Ready to Beat the Nasdaq?

American Dream is for traders who don’t settle.
It’s for those who know that real returns don’t come from following trends—
They come from executing a solid, automated, battle-tested plan.

This isn’t luck.
It’s not guesswork.
It’s statistics + volume + momentum = pure bullish power.

👉 Choose American Dream.

Because you’re not here to chase the American dream—
You’re here to outperform it.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 04:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 18:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 21:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.25 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 12:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 11:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 05:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.02 04:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.01 06:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.