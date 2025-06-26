- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|253
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USTEC
|118
|USDJPY
|-13
|GBPJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USTEC
|33K
|USDJPY
|-60
|GBPJPY
|224
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillEU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Alvexo1-Primary Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.50 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|2.20 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|2.59 × 39
|
Varchev-Real
|2.80 × 10
|
Axi-US12-Live
|3.08 × 13
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.35 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 46
|3.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.08 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.14 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live05
|4.83 × 18
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|4.86 × 57
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|4.89 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.54 × 24
|
Axi-US09-Live
|6.67 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1
|7.46 × 13
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|8.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|8.14 × 199
🚀 American Dream – The Fully Automated Strategy That Aims to Beat the Nasdaq100
Ready to stop following the market and start dominating it?
American Dream isn’t just another trading strategy. It’s a bold vision—designed to trade exclusively on the world’s most powerful asset: the NASDAQ100. Fully automated, laser-precise, and powered by advanced statistical logic, this strategy executes with machine-like discipline—no emotions, no hesitation.
🎯 What Makes American Dream So Powerful?
-
🔥 Detects Explosive Bullish Momentum
The algorithm filters for strong uptrends confirmed by real volume, entering only when massive moves are taking shape. No false signals. Just raw opportunity.
-
📈 Smart Progressive Entries
No blind entries. The EA scales into positions intelligently, increasing exposure only when the trend gains strength—capturing more profit with every step.
-
⚡ High-Precision Scalping
With adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, the system reacts in real time to market volatility, squeezing maximum value out of every trade.
-
📊 Built for Long-Term Performance
American Dream is designed to deliver consistent performance throughout the year, capturing hundreds of micro-opportunities in the most profitable index on Earth.
-
🧠 Tactical Intelligence, Robotic Execution
Every entry is researched, tested, and programmed. No improvisation. No emotional trading. Just pure algorithmic discipline.
💡 Why NASDAQ100?
The Nasdaq means growth, innovation, and strength. But… what if you could do more than follow it?
American Dream is built with one goal: outperform the Nasdaq itself. When the index rallies, this strategy doesn’t hesitate—it enters, scales in, and locks in profit after profit, while others are still thinking.
✅ Technical Specs
-
Asset: NASDAQ100 (cash index or CFD futures)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL5)
-
Type: Expert Advisor (EA) – progressive scalping logic
-
Operation: Fully automated
-
Strategy: Bullish trend + volume-based breakout entries
-
Risk Management: Dynamic and customizable
🏁 Ready to Beat the Nasdaq?
American Dream is for traders who don’t settle.
It’s for those who know that real returns don’t come from following trends—
They come from executing a solid, automated, battle-tested plan.
This isn’t luck.
It’s not guesswork.
It’s statistics + volume + momentum = pure bullish power.
👉 Choose American Dream.
Because you’re not here to chase the American dream—
You’re here to outperform it.
