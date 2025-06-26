⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability Disclaimer

I am not a licensed financial advisor or a regulated portfolio manager. The trades shared on this copy trading account are based solely on my personal strategy, experience, and market analysis.

Anyone choosing to copy my trades does so voluntarily and at their own risk. I cannot be held liable for:

any potential financial losses,

past performance that does not guarantee future results,

improper risk management by the copier.

I strongly recommend that every copier:

assess their own risk tolerance ,

maintain a diversified portfolio,

and never invest money they cannot afford to lose.

By using this copy trading service, you fully acknowledge and accept this disclaimer.