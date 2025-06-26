SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / DIDISIGNAUX JPY
Cyril Gross

DIDISIGNAUX JPY

Cyril Gross
0 inceleme
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -11%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (95.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (4.76%)
En iyi işlem:
3.65 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-33.36 EUR
Brüt kâr:
32.81 EUR (2 345 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-33.36 EUR (3 000 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (31.85 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.85 EUR (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
33.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.05%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.02
Alış işlemleri:
14 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.98
Beklenen getiri:
-0.03 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-33.36 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-33.36 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-33.36 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-34.66%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.51 EUR
Maksimum:
33.36 EUR (14.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
42.66% (33.36 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
39.26% (30.70 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY.s 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY.s -1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY.s -655
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.65 EUR
En kötü işlem: -33 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.85 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -33.36 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

⚠️ Risk Warning and Liability Disclaimer

I am not a licensed financial advisor or a regulated portfolio manager. The trades shared on this copy trading account are based solely on my personal strategy, experience, and market analysis.

Anyone choosing to copy my trades does so voluntarily and at their own risk. I cannot be held liable for:

  • any potential financial losses,

  • past performance that does not guarantee future results,

  • improper risk management by the copier.

I strongly recommend that every copier:

  • assess their own risk tolerance,

  • maintain a diversified portfolio,

  • and never invest money they cannot afford to lose.

By using this copy trading service, you fully acknowledge and accept this disclaimer.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 12:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 10:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 14:43
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 12:34
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 12:34
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 11:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 11:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
DIDISIGNAUX JPY
Ayda 30 USD
-11%
0
0
USD
46
EUR
13
100%
21
95%
34%
0.98
-0.03
EUR
43%
1:500
