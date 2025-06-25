SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / D33P Momentum
Rafio Rahman Khan

D33P Momentum

Rafio Rahman Khan
0 inceleme
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -45%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
513
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
216 (42.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
297 (57.89%)
En iyi işlem:
145.79 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-297.50 AUD
Brüt kâr:
3 546.42 AUD (14 571 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 583.90 AUD (7 479 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (205.23 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
312.29 AUD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
104.36%
En son işlem:
31 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
50 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.83
Alış işlemleri:
223 (43.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
290 (56.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.64
Beklenen getiri:
-3.97 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
16.42 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.80 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-294.71 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-522.04 AUD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-16.45%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 037.48 AUD
Maksimum:
2 458.89 AUD (49.96%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.96% (2 458.89 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
11.73% (402.90 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100 184
NVDA.US 83
GOOG.US 59
TSLA.US 53
US30 43
PLTR.US 21
QQQ.US 18
SPY.US 15
FXI.US 12
TLT.US 9
EEM.US 8
US500 7
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100 -219
NVDA.US 29
GOOG.US -461
TSLA.US -208
US30 -111
PLTR.US -15
QQQ.US -9
SPY.US -2
FXI.US -21
TLT.US -44
EEM.US 0
US500 -264
EURUSD -226
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100 5.6K
NVDA.US 1.1K
GOOG.US 377
TSLA.US -95
US30 10
PLTR.US -88
QQQ.US 122
SPY.US 125
FXI.US 90
TLT.US -56
EEM.US 47
US500 36
EURUSD -194
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +145.79 AUD
En kötü işlem: -298 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +205.23 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -294.71 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.12 × 25405
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
ICTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.11 × 4733
Alpari-MT5
2.18 × 39
39 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Unlock Alpha in the Chaos.
D33p Momentum AI is a cutting-edge, intraday momentum strategy engineered for today’s fast-paced traders. Designed to detect abnormal demand/supply imbalances in intraday price action, this strategy only acts when the noise clears and the real trend breaks out.

 Automated & Smart:
The algorithm scans the market, looking for price breaks outside a dynamic “Noise Area” — a volatility-adjusted range that filters out fake moves.

🛡 Risk Management Built In:

  • ⛔️ Dynamic stop-loss adapts to intraday volatility

  • 🟢 Breakeven logic locks in gains as trades move your way

  • 🎯 Multi-level profit targets to scale out intelligently

    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.23 10:30
    No swaps are charged
    2025.09.23 10:30
    No swaps are charged
    2025.09.14 14:32
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.09.04 13:56
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.03 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.09.02 07:26
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.01 16:50
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.08.28 10:16
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.27 18:35
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.12 14:29
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.08 14:00
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.07 14:02
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.29 15:21
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.24 14:06
    Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2025.07.22 14:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.21 14:24
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.11 15:13
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.07.11 14:06
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.07.08 15:13
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 14:13
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
    Sinyal
    Fiyat
    Büyüme
    Aboneler
    Fonlar
    Bakiye
    Haftalar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    İşlemler
    Kazanç yüzdesi
    Etkinlik
    PF
    Beklenen getiri
    Düşüş
    Kaldıraç
    D33P Momentum
    Ayda 35 USD
    -45%
    0
    0
    USD
    1
    AUD
    10
    99%
    513
    42%
    13%
    0.63
    -3.97
    AUD
    50%
    1:500
    Kopyala

    MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

    Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

    Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.