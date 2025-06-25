- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|184
|NVDA.US
|83
|GOOG.US
|59
|TSLA.US
|53
|US30
|43
|PLTR.US
|21
|QQQ.US
|18
|SPY.US
|15
|FXI.US
|12
|TLT.US
|9
|EEM.US
|8
|US500
|7
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NAS100
|-219
|NVDA.US
|29
|GOOG.US
|-461
|TSLA.US
|-208
|US30
|-111
|PLTR.US
|-15
|QQQ.US
|-9
|SPY.US
|-2
|FXI.US
|-21
|TLT.US
|-44
|EEM.US
|0
|US500
|-264
|EURUSD
|-226
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NAS100
|5.6K
|NVDA.US
|1.1K
|GOOG.US
|377
|TSLA.US
|-95
|US30
|10
|PLTR.US
|-88
|QQQ.US
|122
|SPY.US
|125
|FXI.US
|90
|TLT.US
|-56
|EEM.US
|47
|US500
|36
|EURUSD
|-194
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.12 × 25405
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.11 × 4733
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.18 × 39
Unlock Alpha in the Chaos.
D33p Momentum AI is a cutting-edge, intraday momentum strategy engineered for today’s fast-paced traders. Designed to detect abnormal demand/supply imbalances in intraday price action, this strategy only acts when the noise clears and the real trend breaks out.
✅ Automated & Smart:
The algorithm scans the market, looking for price breaks outside a dynamic “Noise Area” — a volatility-adjusted range that filters out fake moves.
🛡 Risk Management Built In:
-
⛔️ Dynamic stop-loss adapts to intraday volatility
-
🟢 Breakeven logic locks in gains as trades move your way
-
🎯 Multi-level profit targets to scale out intelligently
