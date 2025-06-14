This strategy originated from the ten-year stable EA of "once a day, once a order". It is now planned to gradually improve to "twice a day, once a order". Daily interest rate of 1% -2%, win rate of 100%, current drawdown of 0%. At present, the maximum floating loss of the signal account is 58u (appearing on May 29th). It is recommended to have a starting capital of no less than 100u and set a hard stop loss according to one's own habits. If there is a loss after strictly following the funding ratio, we promise to refund double the subscription fee.



