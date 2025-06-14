SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Full pool dawn of 10 years EA
Jian Bing Gong

Full pool dawn of 10 years EA

Jian Bing Gong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
16 hafta
1 / 2.1K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 323%
Exness-Real2
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
80
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
80 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
6.33 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
323.63 USD (164 565 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
80 (323.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
323.63 USD (80)
Sharpe oranı:
2.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
45.57%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
42 (52.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
38 (47.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
4.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
29.89%
Yıllık tahmin:
362.70%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
42.07% (52.95 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 324
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 165K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.33 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 80
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +323.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This strategy originated from the ten-year stable EA of "once a day, once a order". It is now planned to gradually improve to "twice a day, once a order". Daily interest rate of 1% -2%, win rate of 100%, current drawdown of 0%. At present, the maximum floating loss of the signal account is 58u (appearing on May 29th). It is recommended to have a starting capital of no less than 100u and set a hard stop loss according to one's own habits. If there is a loss after strictly following the funding ratio, we promise to refund double the subscription fee.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.15 03:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 16:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.11 05:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 17:00
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 17:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 08:06
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 16:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 03:13
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Full pool dawn of 10 years EA
Ayda 30 USD
323%
1
2.1K
USD
406
USD
16
100%
80
100%
18%
n/a
4.05
USD
42%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.