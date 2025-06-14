- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|324
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|165K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
This strategy originated from the ten-year stable EA of "once a day, once a order". It is now planned to gradually improve to "twice a day, once a order". Daily interest rate of 1% -2%, win rate of 100%, current drawdown of 0%. At present, the maximum floating loss of the signal account is 58u (appearing on May 29th). It is recommended to have a starting capital of no less than 100u and set a hard stop loss according to one's own habits. If there is a loss after strictly following the funding ratio, we promise to refund double the subscription fee.
