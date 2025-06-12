- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|239
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|169
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.10 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.13 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.17 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.37 × 38
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.39 × 374
USD
