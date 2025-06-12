SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SAR EA
SAR EA

Güvenilirlik
16 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 99%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
239
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
235 (98.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (1.67%)
En iyi işlem:
9.10 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.99 USD
Brüt kâr:
179.76 USD (17 781 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.92 USD (1 092 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
79 (73.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
73.16 USD (79)
Sharpe oranı:
0.56
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.05%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.10%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
33.84
Alış işlemleri:
121 (50.63%)
Satış işlemleri:
118 (49.37%)
Kâr faktörü:
16.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.76 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-4.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.99 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
22.39%
Yıllık tahmin:
271.63%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
4.99 USD (2.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.09% (4.99 USD)
Varlığa göre:
38.55% (135.24 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 239
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 169
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 17K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.10 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 79
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +73.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.10 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.17 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.37 × 38
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.39 × 374
26 daha fazla...
This signal uses SAR expert advisor

Rules for using this robot:

Minimum deposit: 300 USD
Currency pairs: GBP/USD
Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Withdraw profits periodically to avoid losses

This high risk trading system is suitable for risk taker investments 

Buy / Rent SAR Expert Advisor : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563

This Signal Robot Parameter Settings : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736703


NOTE: Do not copy this signal as it is sensitive to spread. This signal will make a profit, maybe your account will lose. I recommend to rent or buy this SAR EA.



İnceleme yok
2025.08.21 06:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 17:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 23:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 04:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 03:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 01:18
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
