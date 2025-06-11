SinyallerBölümler
Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot

Number CMD

Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
599
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
505 (84.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
94 (15.69%)
En iyi işlem:
44.78 THB
En kötü işlem:
-83.83 THB
Brüt kâr:
1 056.46 THB (387 212 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 053.69 THB (42 721 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (42.79 THB)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
93.74 THB (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
63.78%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.28%
En son işlem:
17 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.01
Alış işlemleri:
186 (31.05%)
Satış işlemleri:
413 (68.95%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 THB
Ortalama kâr:
2.09 THB
Ortalama zarar:
-11.21 THB
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-266.84 THB)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-266.84 THB (8)
Aylık büyüme:
7.62%
Yıllık tahmin:
92.44%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
103.76 THB
Maksimum:
386.75 THB (30.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
30.14% (386.75 THB)
Varlığa göre:
45.50% (567.69 THB)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPYm# 119
EURUSDm# 110
GBPUSDm# 103
EURJPYm# 76
USDCHFm# 54
EURCHFm# 52
GBPAUDm# 38
EURAUDm# 35
NZDUSDm# 4
AUDUSDm# 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPYm# -1
EURUSDm# 3
GBPUSDm# 1
EURJPYm# 5
USDCHFm# -1
EURCHFm# 1
GBPAUDm# -5
EURAUDm# 4
NZDUSDm# -2
AUDUSDm# 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPYm# -1.9K
EURUSDm# 3K
GBPUSDm# 1.1K
EURJPYm# 6.7K
USDCHFm# -714
EURCHFm# 554
GBPAUDm# -7.7K
EURAUDm# 6K
NZDUSDm# -1.7K
AUDUSDm# 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +44.78 THB
En kötü işlem: -84 THB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42.79 THB
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -266.84 THB

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

This strategy is a statistically-driven trading system designed to exploit short-term inefficiencies between EURUSD and GBPUSD, two major currency pairs that historically maintain a strong positive correlation. The strategy operates during the European and American trading sessions, where volatility and liquidity are at their peak, providing ideal conditions for correlated movement.

To maximize profit potential while managing risk, the strategy uses dynamic lot sizing. This approach adjusts the position size based on market volatility, correlation strength, and trade history, which allows the system to capitalize on high-probability setups more aggressively while maintaining strict control over drawdown.

Additional filters such as time-based trading windows, news avoidance logic, and maximum loss limits per trade or day are implemented to further enhance the safety and stability of the system. The strategy can be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles, depending on the risk parameters set by the user.

Overall, this system is ideal for traders looking for a robust, data-driven approach that benefits from statistical inefficiencies in the market, without relying solely on trend direction. It blends mathematical logic with real-market conditions to deliver consistent performance in a wide range of environments.


2025.09.25 12:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 12:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 03:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 10:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.26 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Number CMD
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1
THB
14
95%
599
84%
64%
1.00
0.00
THB
45%
1:500
