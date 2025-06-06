SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / TTMS Combo 746
Chi Hang Lee

TTMS Combo 746

Chi Hang Lee
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
184 hafta
1 / 20K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 815%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31 328
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
21 427 (68.39%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 901 (31.60%)
En iyi işlem:
835.68 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-1 030.04 AUD
Brüt kâr:
86 140.74 AUD (2 520 508 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-64 410.43 AUD (2 232 029 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
218 (376.51 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
987.58 AUD (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.80%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
93
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.30
Alış işlemleri:
15 264 (48.72%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 064 (51.28%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.34
Beklenen getiri:
0.69 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
4.02 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.51 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
121 (-767.70 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6 583.46 AUD (27)
Aylık büyüme:
6.78%
Yıllık tahmin:
82.28%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 959.58 AUD
Maksimum:
6 584.30 AUD (26.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.19% (4 270.47 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
47.07% (5 077.68 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 18947
NZDCAD 3566
AUDCAD 3447
AUDNZD 2754
AUDUSD 1942
XAUUSD 407
GBPUSD 265
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
NZDCAD 6K
AUDCAD 7.3K
AUDNZD 2.6K
AUDUSD 2.5K
XAUUSD 362
GBPUSD -4.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 78K
NZDCAD 119K
AUDCAD 120K
AUDNZD 4K
AUDUSD -8.6K
XAUUSD 8K
GBPUSD -33K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +835.68 AUD
En kötü işlem: -1 030 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 27
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +376.51 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -767.70 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.59 × 417
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.62 × 3625
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 216
JunoMarkets-Server
1.54 × 26
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.20 × 459
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
6.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
6.71 × 164
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.81 × 58
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.05 × 346
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
7.22 × 294
PUPrime-Live
7.71 × 7
Forex.com-Live 536
7.82 × 22
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
8.90 × 20
5 daha fazla...
New Description on 21/07/2025

This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).

Minimum Balance: AUD10000

Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month

         Yearly compound return 300% a year

Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000

Please note:

All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.

I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.

I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.


================================================================================================

Old Description below:

Hello, welcome to TTM signal

  • 99% automated trading with manaul order management
  • Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
  • Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
  • Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
  • Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year
  • Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%

  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Min deposit USD$6500
  • Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 04:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 03:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 02:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 22:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 08:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
