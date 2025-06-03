SinyallerBölümler
Katarina Terzic

HibKatarininMP

Katarina Terzic
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
165
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
83 (50.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (49.70%)
En iyi işlem:
51.22 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-28.86 EUR
Brüt kâr:
438.65 EUR (25 001 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-301.96 EUR (21 731 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (100.33 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
100.33 EUR (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.24%
En son işlem:
20 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.87
Alış işlemleri:
82 (49.70%)
Satış işlemleri:
83 (50.30%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.45
Beklenen getiri:
0.83 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.28 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.68 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-73.05 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-73.05 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.75%
Yıllık tahmin:
-45.48%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8.88 EUR
Maksimum:
73.05 EUR (16.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.58% (73.05 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
21.07% (15.17 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 156
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +51.22 EUR
En kötü işlem: -29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +100.33 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -73.05 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.24 × 54
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.62 × 1913
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
1.17 × 1283
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.40 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.73 × 18956
Exness-MT5Real5
2.90 × 29
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
25 daha fazla...
Our robot operates on MetaTrader 5 platform.

currency pair: USDJPY

It has been backtested for 2 years and live-tested for 8 weeks before we started offering this signal.

All tests were done with ICMarkets broker , which is why we recommend them for optimal execution and tight spreads. We recommend opening Standard account with leverage 1:500.

Here’s the link for opening an accounthttps://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

Signal's setup recommendation:

- Minimal initial deposit is 420 for 0.01 lot;

-use 95% of deposit;

-deviation/slippage 5.0 spreads;


İnceleme yok
2025.09.07 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.10 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 11:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.04 06:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.03 21:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.03 21:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 21:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
