Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Harp Star

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 13%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21 818
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 409 (61.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 409 (38.54%)
En iyi işlem:
259.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-568.11 USD
Brüt kâr:
316 824.32 USD (9 937 208 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-257 629.06 USD (990 751 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
54 (1 157.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 157.31 USD (54)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
17.33%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
139.97%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
14.15
Alış işlemleri:
10 554 (48.37%)
Satış işlemleri:
11 264 (51.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
2.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
23.63 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.64 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-624.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 823.45 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
7.47%
Yıllık tahmin:
90.65%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
173.17 USD
Maksimum:
4 182.57 USD (9.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
62.04% (4 177.08 USD)
Varlığa göre:
60.90% (3 176.53 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 21764
DJI30_Sep5 2
DAX40_Sep5 2
NAS100_Sep5 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD# 59K
DJI30_Sep5 -7
DAX40_Sep5 -9
NAS100_Sep5 -17
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD# 877K
DJI30_Sep5 -245
DAX40_Sep5 -19
NAS100_Sep5 70
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +259.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -568 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 54
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 157.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -624.19 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunaMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,


İnceleme yok
2025.10.13 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 22:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 02:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:5000
2025.08.11 01:13
High current drawdown in 58% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 01:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 14:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 22:31
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.06 07:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.02 20:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
