Feila Mutia Andarwati

EA Gold Hedge

Feila Mutia Andarwati
0 inceleme
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -33%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8 480
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 902 (46.01%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 578 (53.99%)
En iyi işlem:
6 941.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11 520.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
257 443.49 USD (1 203 268 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-265 147.95 USD (1 430 235 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (57.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6 941.70 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.59%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
34.69%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
619
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.19
Alış işlemleri:
5 542 (65.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 938 (34.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.97
Beklenen getiri:
-0.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
65.98 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-57.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-33 665.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-33 665.15 USD (14)
Aylık büyüme:
-35.72%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17 195.68 USD
Maksimum:
40 327.73 USD (55.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
72.82% (40 327.73 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.34% (10 496.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 8480
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.sv -7.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.sv -227K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6 941.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 520 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +57.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -33 665.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

EA Gold Hedge employs a Cut & Switch transaction method combined with the Martingale strategy.
This Expert Advisor trades exclusively on the XAUUSD pair, using the M15 timeframe.

The minimum deposit required to use this EA is $25,000, with a recommended deposit of $50,000.
The initial lot size is 0.01 lot.

We recommend using a broker with low spreads and a minimum leverage of 1:400.
As a broker recommendation, you may consider TPFx.

EA Gold Hedge Algorithm:

  1. EA Gold Hedge opens a buy position with a lot size of 0.01, complete with a hidden Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  2. Upon opening a buy position, the EA automatically places a pending order Sell Stop at a certain distance from the active position.

  3. The pending order Sell Stop is also equipped with SL and TP.

  4. If the buy position hits its TP, the EA will open another buy position, repeating step 1.

  5. If the buy position hits its SL, the pending order Sell Stop is triggered. The EA then places a new pending order Buy Stop at a specific distance from the current sell position. This new order is also equipped with SL and TP.

  6. This cycle continues until a position hits its TP.


Input Parameters:

  1. First Lot – the lot size for the initial layer when the EA is activated.

  2. Second Lot – the lot size for the second layer, i.e., the first pending order.

  3. Lot Multiplier – applied to the third and subsequent layers.

  4. SL Distance – the distance at which the Stop Loss is placed.

  5. TP Distance – the distance at which the Take Profit is placed.

  6. EA Comment – custom text label for trade identification.

  7. Maximum Layer – limits the maximum number of layers to control potential losses. For risk calculation based on your tolerance, please contact us directly.

  8. Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA to manage its trades independently.


Disclaimer:

  1. Trading in Futures involves significant risk. You may lose your entire capital. Therefore, it is crucial that you fully understand the risks involved in using EA Gold Hedge.

  2. EA Gold Hedge performs best in trending markets, whether bullish or bearish. Avoid using the EA during sideways market conditions, especially one day before major economic news releases (such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.). It is strongly recommended to deactivate the EA from one day before until the day of the news release.

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA Gold Hedge
Ayda 30 USD
-33%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
19
99%
8 480
46%
97%
0.97
-0.91
USD
73%
1:400
