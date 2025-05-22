EA Gold Hedge employs a Cut & Switch transaction method combined with the Martingale strategy.

This Expert Advisor trades exclusively on the XAUUSD pair, using the M15 timeframe.



The minimum deposit required to use this EA is $25,000, with a recommended deposit of $50,000.

The initial lot size is 0.01 lot.

We recommend using a broker with low spreads and a minimum leverage of 1:400.

As a broker recommendation, you may consider TPFx.





EA Gold Hedge Algorithm:

EA Gold Hedge opens a buy position with a lot size of 0.01, complete with a hidden Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Upon opening a buy position, the EA automatically places a pending order Sell Stop at a certain distance from the active position. The pending order Sell Stop is also equipped with SL and TP. If the buy position hits its TP, the EA will open another buy position, repeating step 1. If the buy position hits its SL, the pending order Sell Stop is triggered. The EA then places a new pending order Buy Stop at a specific distance from the current sell position. This new order is also equipped with SL and TP. This cycle continues until a position hits its TP.





Input Parameters:

First Lot – the lot size for the initial layer when the EA is activated. Second Lot – the lot size for the second layer, i.e., the first pending order. Lot Multiplier – applied to the third and subsequent layers. SL Distance – the distance at which the Stop Loss is placed. TP Distance – the distance at which the Take Profit is placed. EA Comment – custom text label for trade identification. Maximum Layer – limits the maximum number of layers to control potential losses. For risk calculation based on your tolerance, please contact us directly. Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA to manage its trades independently.





Disclaimer: