Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan

ForexTrust FX

Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan
0 inceleme
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
128
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
76 (59.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
52 (40.63%)
En iyi işlem:
23.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
759.41 USD (24 055 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 102.10 USD (31 583 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (45.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60.25 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.49%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.03%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.88
Alış işlemleri:
56 (43.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
72 (56.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.69
Beklenen getiri:
-2.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-126.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-128.50 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-17.65%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
79%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
346.12 USD
Maksimum:
387.63 USD (37.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.35% (387.56 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.54% (124.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURGBP 35
EURUSD 33
AUDCAD 23
XAUUSD 21
GBPUSD 15
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURGBP -325
EURUSD 112
AUDCAD -41
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD -159
BTCUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURGBP -10K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD -65
XAUUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD -2.8K
BTCUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +45.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -126.13 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.53 × 9760
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
1.91 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
📈 Premium Forex Trading Signals | XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Unlock the power of precision trading with our high-quality Forex signals tailored for the most liquid and profitable pairs in the market:
XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 📊 Clear entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

  • 🕒 Signals delivered during optimal trading hours

  • 📉 Smart risk-reward ratios

  • 📈 An extensive array of strategies (over 70 unique configurations) that are tailored or combined to match diverse trading styles.

🔹 To Start Ensure Minimum Balance Of 200$.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our signals provide the edge you need to succeed in today’s fast-moving Forex markets.


2025.07.29 22:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.11 14:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 13:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 06:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 21:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 21:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.20 20:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.20 20:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.19 10:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 10:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 10:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.19 10:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 10:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.