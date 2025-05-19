- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|35
|EURUSD
|33
|AUDCAD
|23
|XAUUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|15
|BTCUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURGBP
|-325
|EURUSD
|112
|AUDCAD
|-41
|XAUUSD
|70
|GBPUSD
|-159
|BTCUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURGBP
|-10K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-65
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 101
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.53 × 9760
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.91 × 161
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.08 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
📈 Premium Forex Trading Signals | XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP
Unlock the power of precision trading with our high-quality Forex signals tailored for the most liquid and profitable pairs in the market:
XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP.
🔹 Key Features:
-
📊 Clear entry, stop loss, and take profit levels
-
🕒 Signals delivered during optimal trading hours
-
📉 Smart risk-reward ratios
-
📈 An extensive array of strategies (over 70 unique configurations) that are tailored or combined to match diverse trading styles.
🔹 To Start Ensure Minimum Balance Of 200$.
Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our signals provide the edge you need to succeed in today’s fast-moving Forex markets.
