Anatolii Yepikov

Trading and short bonds

Anatolii Yepikov
0 inceleme
25 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -11%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
162
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
58 (35.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
104 (64.20%)
En iyi işlem:
13.27 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-12.97 EUR
Brüt kâr:
150.29 EUR (20 151 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-182.25 EUR (23 263 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (74.77 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
74.77 EUR (16)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
67.93%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.28
Alış işlemleri:
46 (28.40%)
Satış işlemleri:
116 (71.60%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.82
Beklenen getiri:
-0.20 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.59 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.75 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-44.30 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-44.30 EUR (20)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
-1.09%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
45.40 EUR
Maksimum:
114.41 EUR (63.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
47.11% (114.12 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
25.98% (259.32 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 78
EURJPY 53
CHFJPY 14
USDCAD 6
GBPUSD 3
AUDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 1
EURJPY -6
CHFJPY -4
USDCAD -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDCAD -25
AUDUSD 0
USDJPY 11
GBPJPY 0
GBPCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 489
EURJPY 282
CHFJPY -570
USDCAD -776
GBPUSD -587
AUDCAD -3.4K
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 32
GBPCAD -188
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.27 EUR
En kötü işlem: -13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 20
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +74.77 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -44.30 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesEU-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.

Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 11:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 04:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 09:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 21:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 03:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 22:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 13:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.11 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 20:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:25 - 1:30
