|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100USD
|252
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NAS100USD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NAS100USD
|34K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Hi Trader,
To subscribe: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309672?source=Site
I mainly trade the NAS100USD pair. I have done extensive research and backtesting with this pair and all through historical data. I have carefully looked and considered everything to, potential spreads, commissions and live execution bar candle data with my backtesting.
The Strategy:
Simply put, my strategy consists of using a huge portion of my account size with strict risk management and tight stop losses. This strategy is for swing trading, so some of the trades can go on for a full week.
The win rate is low but with HIGH returns.
With this strategy, I have also coded a algorithm that sends the signals to my live server where it executes my trades.
Currently, I'm testing with minimal account size but will be adding more in the interim.
Don't be worried of the current drawdown as I was on the testing phase for live account execution.
Example of the manual back testing:
Some data from 2020
to 2024 at my profile.
Number 1 rule of trading/investing:
**ONLY RISK WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE**
Happy Trading!
