Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda
Paul Kenneth Guevarra

NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda

Paul Kenneth Guevarra
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
43 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 122%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
252
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (34.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
166 (65.87%)
En iyi işlem:
742.59 CAD
En kötü işlem:
-380.34 CAD
Brüt kâr:
8 999.13 CAD (119 651 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 172.30 CAD (85 580 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (134.24 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 920.05 CAD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
103.64%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.48
Alış işlemleri:
187 (74.21%)
Satış işlemleri:
65 (25.79%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
11.22 CAD
Ortalama kâr:
104.64 CAD
Ortalama zarar:
-37.18 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-68.49 CAD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-773.24 CAD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
45.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
552.26%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 139.38 CAD
Maksimum:
1 139.38 CAD (43.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
43.58% (1 139.38 CAD)
Varlığa göre:
9.72% (248.88 CAD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100USD 252
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100USD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100USD 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +742.59 CAD
En kötü işlem: -380 CAD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +134.24 CAD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -68.49 CAD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Hi Trader,


To subscribe: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309672?source=Site


I mainly trade the NAS100USD pair. I have done extensive research and backtesting with this pair and all through historical data. I have carefully looked and considered everything to, potential spreads, commissions and live execution bar candle data with my backtesting. 

The Strategy: 

Simply put, my strategy consists of using a huge portion of my account size with strict risk management and tight stop losses. This strategy is for swing trading, so some of the trades can go on for a full week.

The win rate is low but with HIGH returns.

With this strategy, I have also coded a algorithm that sends the signals to my live server where it executes my trades.


Currently, I'm testing with minimal account size but will be adding more in the interim.

Don't be worried of the current drawdown as I was on the testing phase for live account execution.


Example of the manual back testing:

Some data from 2020

 to 2024 at my profile.


Number 1 rule of trading/investing:

**ONLY RISK WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE**


Happy Trading!

İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 01:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 07:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 09:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 12:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 23:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 14:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 16:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda
Ayda 99 USD
122%
0
0
USD
3.9K
CAD
43
89%
252
34%
93%
1.45
11.22
CAD
44%
1:50
