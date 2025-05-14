SinyallerBölümler
Tsz Fung Wong

ConserveCAD

Tsz Fung Wong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 56%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
48
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
36 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
190.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-378.87 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 121.44 USD (5 728 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-950.25 USD (2 134 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (909.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
909.21 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.32
Alım-satım etkinliği:
17.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.99%
En son işlem:
25 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.73
Alış işlemleri:
7 (14.58%)
Satış işlemleri:
41 (85.42%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.23
Beklenen getiri:
24.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
58.93 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-79.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-429.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-429.00 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.85%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
429.00 USD (14.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.21% (429.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.91% (442.74 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +190.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -379 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +909.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -429.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 daha fazla...
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while maintaining a conservative trading style. My primary focus with this signal is to minimize risk, making it a suitable choice for traders looking for steady and controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of carefully designed trading algorithms that prioritize risk management over aggressive gains. By implementing a more cautious strategy, the program aims to capture consistent profits with reduced exposure to volatility. While the returns may be comparatively moderate, the emphasis on stability makes this signal ideal for those seeking a more secure and reliable trading option.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as needed, ensuring that it adapts to market changes while upholding its risk-averse philosophy. This commitment to long-term consistency aligns with my goal of delivering sustainable performance for followers.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.06 11:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 06:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.26 08:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.14 08:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
