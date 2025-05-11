SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / DualEdgeEUR
Tsz Fung Wong

DualEdgeEUR

Tsz Fung Wong
0 inceleme
16 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -8%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (87.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (12.50%)
En iyi işlem:
144.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-873.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 619.64 USD (2 636 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 839.70 USD (2 540 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (431.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
506.88 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.92%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.35%
En son işlem:
32 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.25
Alış işlemleri:
14 (43.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (56.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.88
Beklenen getiri:
-6.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
57.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-459.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-873.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-873.15 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
579.71 USD
Maksimum:
873.15 USD (29.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
29.86% (873.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
37.93% (1 109.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -220
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 96
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -873 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +431.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -873.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.50 × 2
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.73 × 8870
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.77 × 319
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.88 × 16
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 689
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 3156
43 daha fazla...
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while focusing on short-term trading. The strategy is designed to maintain a moderate risk level while aiming for moderate returns, making it suitable for traders looking for dynamic yet controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of efficient trading algorithms that balance risk management with the potential for short-term gains. The program’s strategic design aims to capture market opportunities in shorter timeframes while maintaining consistent performance. Though the risk level is higher compared to conservative signals, the program strikes a balance between profit potential and risk exposure.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as necessary, ensuring it adapts to market changes while maintaining its moderate risk philosophy. This commitment to consistent performance aligns with my goal of providing reliable and balanced returns for followers.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.27 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.15 16:15
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 07:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 14:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
DualEdgeEUR
Ayda 30 USD
-8%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
16
100%
32
87%
4%
0.88
-6.88
USD
38%
1:400
