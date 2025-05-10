SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SignalForexAI
Thanh Thao Tran

SignalForexAI

Thanh Thao Tran
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
33 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 94%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 597
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 115 (69.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
482 (30.18%)
En iyi işlem:
53.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-72.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 362.02 USD (1 187 018 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 458.66 USD (1 347 749 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (21.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
393.86 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
53.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
147.01%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
79
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.71
Alış işlemleri:
700 (43.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
897 (56.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.26
Beklenen getiri:
0.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.91 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
38 (-349.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-349.67 USD (38)
Aylık büyüme:
27.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
328.07%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.26 USD
Maksimum:
527.55 USD (41.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.33% (527.55 USD)
Varlığa göre:
63.63% (901.92 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCADm 672
XAUUSDm 600
NZDCADm 278
EURUSDm 33
NZDCHFm 14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCADm 196
XAUUSDm 673
NZDCADm -9
EURUSDm 38
NZDCHFm 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCADm 28K
XAUUSDm -193K
NZDCADm 1.3K
EURUSDm 2.9K
NZDCHFm 203
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +53.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 38
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -349.67 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Are you looking for a reliable, time-tested trading strategy to grow your capital without spending hours analyzing the market? Look no further!

I am a 15-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution. My track record speaks for itself—I have successfully grown a $20,000 account into $1,000,000, proving that consistent, disciplined trading can achieve extraordinary results.

By following my copy trading strategy on MQL5, you gain access to:
 Proven profitability – A well-tested, high-performance strategy.
 Smart risk management – Protect your capital while maximizing gains.
 Automated profits – No need for manual trading; just copy and earn.
 Steady growth – A long-term, sustainable approach to wealth building.

Join my trading community today and start compounding your wealth with a strategy backed by experience, discipline, and real results. Let’s trade smarter, not harder!

Contact Telegram: https://t.me/Melene20

Website: https://backcom.trade/en/home/


İnceleme yok
