SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / LoginPeace Nexus2
Aidas Krikstaponis

LoginPeace Nexus2

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
20 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
167
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
117 (70.05%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
50 (29.94%)
En iyi işlem:
11.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
286.79 USD (13 746 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-257.64 USD (8 879 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (28.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34.87 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.07%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
72.76%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.41
Alış işlemleri:
91 (54.49%)
Satış işlemleri:
76 (45.51%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
0.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.45 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-22.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-63.69 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.96%
Yıllık tahmin:
-23.78%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
12.40 USD
Maksimum:
71.89 USD (6.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.72% (71.89 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.45% (86.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 36
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY 24
AUDUSD 20
USDCHF 20
NZDUSD 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 20
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY -10
AUDUSD -16
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 554
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 548
USDJPY 557
AUDUSD 314
USDCHF 270
NZDUSD 934
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +28.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.95 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
ICMarkets-Live06
0.49 × 153
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 144
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
191 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This is a high-precision, low-frequency trading strategy based on institutional concepts such as liquidity grabs and false breakouts around key technical levels.

All trades are executed manually and only when a clear confluence of factors is present—especially around H1, H4, and Daily support/resistance zones, where institutional activity typically emerges.

Each position is opened with full clarity—only after the market has exposed institutional intent through price manipulation patterns.

Each variant of the LoginPeace Nexus employs the same core strategy, differentiated only by risk levels.

This strategy is built for investors who value quality over quantity, strategic timing, and calm, professional execution based on smart money principles.

Respectfully, LoginPeace (My site: https://loginpeace.com)

-----------------------------------

How to subscribe to a signal?


İnceleme yok
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.91% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 10:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.16% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 09:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.11 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 13:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.04 11:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.03 08:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 07:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
LoginPeace Nexus2
Ayda 40 USD
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
20
100%
167
70%
12%
1.11
0.17
USD
8%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.