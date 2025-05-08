SinyallerBölümler
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpEverest MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
21 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 25%
OctaFX-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
143
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
112 (78.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
31 (21.68%)
En iyi işlem:
7.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
117.58 USD (13 947 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-33.97 USD (4 679 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (7.23 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.66 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.40
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.50
Alış işlemleri:
63 (44.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
80 (55.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.58 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.80 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
3.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
40.43%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.41 USD
Maksimum:
8.80 USD (2.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.30% (8.80 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.33% (38.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 143
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 84
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 9.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FxPro.com-Real01
2.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
2.14 × 65
Alpari-Standard4
17.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
18.00 × 1
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 05:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 05:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.18 16:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.03 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.07.03 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.03 05:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.15 11:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.08 06:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 06:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.08 06:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 06:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
