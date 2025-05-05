This signal is generated from a bot which has been developed for use with AUDUSD over 3 years.

I have recorded my own AUDUSD tick data from Pepperstone since June 2024. This data has been used to extensively test and optimise the trading bot.

I live in Australia and am privy to fast and comprehensive news regarding the economic situation in Australia, which helps me to continuously adapt and adjust the trading bot settings. The broker is Pepperstone, with an average spread of only 2 pips on a razor account.

This signal is ideal for forex investors interested in diversifying exposure away from the major European and Asian currency pairs.





Recommended broker: Pepperstone

Recommended account type: Razor

Recommended leverage: 1:500