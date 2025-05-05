SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / AUDUSD Bot
Neil Robertson

AUDUSD Bot

Neil Robertson
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
49
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (87.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 (12.24%)
En iyi işlem:
5 636.59 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-5 548.64 AUD
Brüt kâr:
38 585.37 AUD (8 140 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 664.82 AUD (1 604 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (2 688.58 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
22 478.99 AUD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
14.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.19%
En son işlem:
31 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.80
Alış işlemleri:
9 (18.37%)
Satış işlemleri:
40 (81.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.31
Beklenen getiri:
549.40 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
897.33 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 944.14 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-5 387.17 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5 548.64 AUD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
91%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
64.56 AUD
Maksimum:
7 078.13 AUD (6.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.35% (6 958.97 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
11.62% (13 517.18 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD 20K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 6.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5 636.59 AUD
En kötü işlem: -5 549 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 688.58 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5 387.17 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.38 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 6
VantageFX-Live
0.88 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.25 × 1662
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
8.22 × 18
XMGlobal-MT5
10.00 × 1
This signal is generated from a bot which has been developed for use with AUDUSD over 3 years.

I have recorded my own AUDUSD tick data from Pepperstone since June 2024. This data has been used to extensively test and optimise the trading bot.

I live in Australia and am privy to fast and comprehensive news regarding the economic situation in Australia, which helps me to continuously adapt and adjust the trading bot settings. The broker is Pepperstone, with an average spread of only 2 pips on a razor account.

This signal is ideal for forex investors interested in diversifying exposure away from the major European and Asian currency pairs.


Recommended broker: Pepperstone

Recommended account type: Razor

Recommended leverage: 1:500

İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 01:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 05:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 21:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 04:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 20:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.18 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 04:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 12:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 04:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 14:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AUDUSD Bot
Ayda 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
170K
AUD
17
91%
49
87%
15%
3.30
549.40
AUD
12%
1:500
