📌 Signal Description:

Welcome to SouthEast FX | 2K Precision Start – this signal is powered by the proven South East EA, which is specifically designed to exploit market inefficiencies based on price movements, volatility, and time filters. The EA operates fully automatically, without indicators, and is built for precise and systematic multi-symbol trading.

📊 Strategy Overview:

South East EA is based on a unique algorithm that identifies market phases in which price deviations and reversions are statistically favored. It uses pending orders to react precisely to price movements and combines re-entry mechanisms with dynamic TP/SL adjustments – without a classic martingale approach. The software also considers market volatility, timing, and correlated symbol behavior to generate intelligent entries.

⚙️ Signal Configuration:

This account has been set up conservatively with an initial capital of $2,000 USD. To manage total risk, the EA is configured to trade a maximum of 5 symbols simultaneously. This ensures a solid balance between opportunity and safety.

💡 Objective:

This signal is aimed at long-term investors who prefer algorithmic trading with clear logic. The objective is continuous and stable capital growth with professional risk and exposure management.

📎 Note:

The account is actively monitored. If performance is positive, capital increases and scaling are planned.



