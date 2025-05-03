SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SouthEast FX 2K Precision Start
Pitt Petruschke

SouthEast FX 2K Precision Start

Pitt Petruschke
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
20 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 108%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 145
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
824 (71.96%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
321 (28.03%)
En iyi işlem:
133.34 USD
En kötü işlem:
-98.38 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 106.60 USD (215 885 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 705.90 USD (139 637 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (45.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
316.98 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.07%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.93%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
24.38
Alış işlemleri:
475 (41.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
670 (58.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.41
Beklenen getiri:
2.10 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.98 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-98.47 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
6.27%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.72 USD
Maksimum:
98.47 USD (3.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.11% (98.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
53.56% (2 892.40 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 186
USDCHF 173
USDCAD 137
GBPUSD 136
EURAUD 102
GBPCAD 71
GBPAUD 68
EURNZD 63
AUDCHF 50
XAGUSD 46
AUDCAD 39
NZDUSD 24
NZDCHF 19
AUDJPY 9
CADCHF 8
USDJPY 6
EURCAD 5
GBPJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 479
USDCHF 302
USDCAD 158
GBPUSD 223
EURAUD 107
GBPCAD 83
GBPAUD 76
EURNZD 78
AUDCHF 58
XAGUSD 669
AUDCAD 42
NZDUSD 71
NZDCHF 22
AUDJPY 13
CADCHF 6
USDJPY 10
EURCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 23K
USDCHF 13K
USDCAD 16K
GBPUSD 9.2K
EURAUD 12K
GBPCAD 6.7K
GBPAUD 5.7K
EURNZD -23K
AUDCHF -1.4K
XAGUSD 266
AUDCAD 5.7K
NZDUSD 5.3K
NZDCHF 1.1K
AUDJPY 1.7K
CADCHF 313
USDJPY 697
EURCAD 276
GBPJPY 398
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +133.34 USD
En kötü işlem: -98 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +45.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.36 × 447
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.46 × 702
ThreeTrader-Live
0.55 × 249
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.61 × 242
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.63 × 19
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.88 × 107
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.08 × 155
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 18
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 4
57 daha fazla...
📌 Signal Description:
Welcome to SouthEast FX | 2K Precision Start – this signal is powered by the proven South East EA, which is specifically designed to exploit market inefficiencies based on price movements, volatility, and time filters. The EA operates fully automatically, without indicators, and is built for precise and systematic multi-symbol trading.

📊 Strategy Overview:
South East EA is based on a unique algorithm that identifies market phases in which price deviations and reversions are statistically favored. It uses pending orders to react precisely to price movements and combines re-entry mechanisms with dynamic TP/SL adjustments – without a classic martingale approach. The software also considers market volatility, timing, and correlated symbol behavior to generate intelligent entries.

⚙️ Signal Configuration:
This account has been set up conservatively with an initial capital of $2,000 USD. To manage total risk, the EA is configured to trade a maximum of 5 symbols simultaneously. This ensures a solid balance between opportunity and safety.

💡 Objective:
This signal is aimed at long-term investors who prefer algorithmic trading with clear logic. The objective is continuous and stable capital growth with professional risk and exposure management.

📎 Note:
The account is actively monitored. If performance is positive, capital increases and scaling are planned.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 14:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.18 05:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 01:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 16:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 15:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 10:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 05:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 02:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 15:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 04:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 03:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 02:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 21:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 21:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.08 08:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 05:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
