Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz

Divimake

Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
21 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2%
NagaMarkets-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
507
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
388 (76.52%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
119 (23.47%)
En iyi işlem:
7.22 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-21.73 EUR
Brüt kâr:
526.02 EUR (20 694 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-452.19 EUR (17 736 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
70 (65.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
65.16 EUR (70)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
49.11%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.48
Alış işlemleri:
252 (49.70%)
Satış işlemleri:
255 (50.30%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.16
Beklenen getiri:
0.15 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.36 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.80 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-93.69 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-93.69 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
0.89%
Yıllık tahmin:
13.19%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
117.46 EUR
Maksimum:
152.33 EUR (5.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.02% (152.33 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
6.59% (199.08 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 507
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 84
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.22 EUR
En kötü işlem: -22 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 70
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +65.16 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -93.69 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NagaMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FxPro-MT5
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.00 × 1
🔔Consistent Results with Controlled Risk🔔

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal, fully automated and with intelligent risk management, this is the right choice. With optimized and live-tested settings, saving you time, research, and unnecessary risk.

🎯 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • 📈 Consistent profitability across volatile and diverse markets

  • 🔄 100% automated – no installation, no copying, no settings adjustments needed

  • 🛡️ Controlled drawdown thanks to built-in protection logic

  • 📊 Real and transparent trading history, with all trades visible in real time

  • 🧠 Strategy with over 3 years of proven development

  • 🚫 No emotions, no human decisions – just logic and data-driven trading

📌 Perfect for Those Who Want To:

  • Get market exposure without manual trading

  • Avoid beginner mistakes and untested strategies

  • Use a simple, accessible, and automated solution

  • Invest with a professional-grade strategy focused on long-term growth

💬 I'm available for questions and support throughout. Join those already benefiting from a secure, stable, and automated approach to trading!


İnceleme yok
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 20:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 21:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 09:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 18:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 08:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 21:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 21:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 12:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
