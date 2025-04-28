- Büyüme
İşlemler:
110
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
110 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
224.54 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 474.57 USD (247 400 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
110 (2 474.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 474.57 USD (110)
Sharpe oranı:
0.90
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
30917.87
Alış işlemleri:
110 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2170.68
Beklenen getiri:
22.50 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.50 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
15.96%
Yıllık tahmin:
195.85%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
0.08 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
27.77% (833.04 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|247K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +224.54 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 110
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 474.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
1. Please ask all questions via my WhatsApp ( https://wa.me/6285156637515 ).
2. Please follow my telegram channel ( https://t.me/AdiNugrohoTrader ).
I will send a lot of information there.
3. Our goal is to make a trading strategy which can last forever, and profit forever.
IF YOU FOLLOW THIS SIGNAL AND STILL LOSE, PLEASE ASK ME VIA WHATSAPP. THERE MUST BE SOMETHING WRONG.
4. This strategy is LOW RISK, as long as you follow the instruction.
5. Please follow my equity. Not more than 40% higher, and not less than 20% lower.
Life is cruel. Only the strong can survive. So, please be ready.
WARNING!!!
If your capital is less, DO NOT follow this signal. Please contact me via WhatsApp. So, we can discuss a better solution.
I want everyone who follow my signal to be profit. As long as you are also willing to.
6. Top up is not a crime, as long as it has been calculated.
7. MQ5 calculate lot size automatically. Please follow my equity, not more than 40% higher, and not less than 40% lower, to make sure your lot size is same as my lot size.
8. I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy. And earning profit forever with this strategy.
9. Please use SWAP FREE account. A little difference in spread and commission is not a big problem.
But swap will kill you, since I sometimes have some open positions until months.
10. There is no perfect technology. So as MQL5 copy trading. There are sometimes positions failed to copy or failed to close.
Therefore, from time to time, please check your open positions, and compare it to my open positions. Do action if needed.
11. I am using FINEX broker. If you want best result, you can use the same broker as mine by using this link: https://track.finex.co.id/click?pid=959&offer_id=12
12. Ask me via WhatsApp to use the same VPS as mine, so you can get the affordable but
very low latency to FINEX broker, and also 25% cashback from me
