Aurelio Daniel Malla

Aurora Trading

Aurelio Daniel Malla
0 inceleme
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -11%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
623
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
349 (56.01%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
274 (43.98%)
En iyi işlem:
85.76 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-224.72 EUR
Brüt kâr:
5 800.47 EUR (73 122 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 658.56 EUR (67 943 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (171.31 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
258.89 EUR (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
58.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
26.28%
En son işlem:
23 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.15
Alış işlemleri:
301 (48.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
322 (51.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.23 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
16.62 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-20.65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-598.52 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-598.52 EUR (17)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.75%
Yıllık tahmin:
-45.53%
Algo alım-satım:
52%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.14 EUR
Maksimum:
923.70 EUR (30.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
48.32% (925.45 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
38.34% (720.06 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 327
AUDCHFp 240
GBPUSDp 47
EURUSDp 8
SPX500 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDJPYp 212
AUDCHFp 253
GBPUSDp -45
EURUSDp -257
SPX500 -1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDJPYp 4.9K
AUDCHFp 4.2K
GBPUSDp -1.3K
EURUSDp -2.7K
SPX500 -10
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +85.76 EUR
En kötü işlem: -225 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 17
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +171.31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -598.52 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlackBullMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Overview of the Automated Signal Channel with Intelligent Bots

Our signal channel is designed to offer users a structured experience backed by advanced technology. We provide access to four specialized bots, each configured to detect trading opportunities based on distinct strategic approaches and market conditions. These bots operate autonomously, reviewing and adjusting their parameters weekly based on historical performance.

🔁 Automated and Diversified Operation

Each bot uses a different analysis style, allowing for diversified signal generation and a more comprehensive view of the market. The system evaluates multiple variables to deliver signals that meet predefined risk and behavior criteria.

📊 Weekly Updates Based on Performance

The bots make weekly adjustments based on the data collected during operation. This adaptability helps ensure the signals remain relevant as market conditions evolve, without requiring constant manual oversight.

✅ What This Channel Offers:

  • Signals generated by four independent yet coordinated bots.

  • Quality filters based on historical data and current conditions.

  • Ongoing performance evaluation for each bot.

  • Built-in risk management across all strategies.

💡 Ideal For:

Traders seeking to complement their analysis, and users looking to automate part of their decision-making through a responsible, technology-driven system. Profitability is not guaranteed, but the structure is built with a solid technical foundation and cautious design.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 21:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 20:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.26 11:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 10:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 06:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Kopyala

