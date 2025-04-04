- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|178
|GBPUSD
|86
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-63
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 109
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.61 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.65 × 4633
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.68 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.99 × 2983
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.29 × 14
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.33 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.79 × 38
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.09 × 411
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods.
Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.
Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).
Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.
Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor.
Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/
