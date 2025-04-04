SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ZenForceEA
Nguyen Quoc Hung

ZenForceEA

Nguyen Quoc Hung
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
27 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 54%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
264
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
130 (49.24%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
134 (50.76%)
En iyi işlem:
241.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-129.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 731.32 USD (56 636 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 632.97 USD (45 146 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (360.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
418.38 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.80%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.34
Alış işlemleri:
128 (48.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
136 (51.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
4.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
44.09 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-367.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-367.55 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
2.87%
Yıllık tahmin:
34.84%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
822.21 USD (23.58%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.58% (822.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.40% (83.39 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 178
GBPUSD 86
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD -63
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 13K
GBPUSD -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +241.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -129 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +360.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -367.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.61 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.65 × 4633
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.68 × 136
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.99 × 2983
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.29 × 14
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.33 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
1.79 × 38
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.09 × 411
Exness-MT5Real28
2.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
28 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods. 

Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.

Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).

Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.


Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor. 

Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/


İnceleme yok
2025.07.23 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 09:16
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 18:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.07 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 15:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 07:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.14 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 01:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ZenForceEA
Ayda 30 USD
54%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
27
99%
264
49%
43%
1.23
4.16
USD
24%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.