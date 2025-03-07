- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|455
|XAUUSDu
|7
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|XAUUSDu
|8
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|114K
|XAUUSDu
|814
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DupoinFuturesID-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.51 × 39
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.68 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.86 × 570
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.06 × 597
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.08 × 164
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|9.46 × 105
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|10.50 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|11.01 × 178
Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.
Techincal: RSI Divergence, Timeframe M30
BUY Only
Minimum Equity 2500$-5000$
