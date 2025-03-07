SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Sub Zero
Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Scalping Sub Zero

Andika Tri Saputra
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
33 hafta
1 / 193 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 222%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
462
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
457 (98.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (1.08%)
En iyi işlem:
196.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 173.35 USD (115 176 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-171.21 USD (571 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
179 (1 710.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 908.43 USD (174)
Sharpe oranı:
0.42
Alım-satım etkinliği:
24.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.30%
En son işlem:
39 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2256.44
Alış işlemleri:
461 (99.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (0.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
36.06
Beklenen getiri:
12.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.51 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.66 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
34%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.01 USD
Maksimum:
2.66 USD (0.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.22 USD)
Varlığa göre:
61.92% (4 563.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 455
XAUUSDu 7
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 6K
XAUUSDu 8
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 114K
XAUUSDu 814
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +196.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 174
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 710.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DupoinFuturesID-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
1.51 × 39
RoboForex-Pro
1.68 × 40
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
FusionMarkets-Live
8.06 × 597
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
Trading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Taking Profit 25-50$/Trade
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

Techincal: RSI Divergence, Timeframe M30
BUY Only

Minimum Equity 2500$-5000$




İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Scalping Sub Zero
Ayda 30 USD
222%
1
193
USD
1
USD
33
34%
462
98%
25%
36.05
12.99
USD
62%
1:500
Kopyala

