Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.

Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.

I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do.

In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.

This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.

To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account.

To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.

In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.









Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.



