|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|512
|GBPUSD
|36
|AUDUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|21
|USDCAD
|16
|EURAUD
|10
|USDJPY
|3
|#GER40
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|503
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|USDJPY
|0
|#GER40
|15
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|GBPUSD
|429
|AUDUSD
|2K
|EURUSD
|372
|USDCAD
|808
|EURAUD
|789
|USDJPY
|29
|#GER40
|1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BCRCo-REAL" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 30
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.38 × 488
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.
Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.
I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do.
In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.
This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.
To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account.
To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.
In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.
