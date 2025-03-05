SinyallerBölümler
Adrian Titilincu

Trade sleep repeat MT4

Adrian Titilincu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 265%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
624
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
438 (70.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
186 (29.81%)
En iyi işlem:
99.15 USD
En kötü işlem:
-81.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 922.84 USD (163 931 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 372.81 USD (106 859 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (94.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
165.20 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
35.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
28.80%
En son işlem:
9 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.18
Alış işlemleri:
424 (67.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
200 (32.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.40
Beklenen getiri:
0.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.39 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-34.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-217.00 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
11.32%
Yıllık tahmin:
137.32%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
252.64 USD (27.55%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.93% (252.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
31.08% (84.17 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 512
GBPUSD 36
AUDUSD 24
EURUSD 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 10
USDJPY 3
#GER40 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 503
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 19
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 5
EURAUD 5
USDJPY 0
#GER40 15
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 52K
GBPUSD 429
AUDUSD 2K
EURUSD 372
USDCAD 808
EURAUD 789
USDJPY 29
#GER40 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +99.15 USD
En kötü işlem: -81 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +94.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BCRCo-REAL" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
BlueberryMarkets-Live
5.40 × 30
FBS-Real-7
7.38 × 488
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.

Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.

I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do. 

In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.

This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.

To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account. 

To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.

In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.



Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. 

Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 20:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 04:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 20:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 21:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.10 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 10:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
