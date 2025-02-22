SinyallerBölümler
Romain Francois Bernard Julian

Andorra Trading EagleForce

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
60 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 422%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
120
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
87 (72.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (27.50%)
En iyi işlem:
78.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-55.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 119.00 USD (2 062 701 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-181.64 USD (101 876 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (461.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
461.75 USD (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.96
Alım-satım etkinliği:
50.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.43%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
17.30
Alış işlemleri:
120 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
11.67
Beklenen getiri:
16.14 USD
Ortalama kâr:
24.36 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-11.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-111.48 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
3.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
35.80%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.15 USD
Maksimum:
111.96 USD (5.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.79% (111.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.43% (465.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +78.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +461.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.

Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.



İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 20:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 23:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 15:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 02:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.22 23:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 13:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 14:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 15:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.18 22:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 17:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.11 21:45
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.06 13:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
