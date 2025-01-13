- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 130
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 241 (58.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
889 (41.74%)
En iyi işlem:
166.09 USD
En kötü işlem:
-186.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 680.70 USD (235 469 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 236.60 USD (183 230 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
50 (2 438.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 438.81 USD (50)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.64%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.35
Alış işlemleri:
1 000 (46.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 130 (53.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.04
Beklenen getiri:
2.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-1 271.64 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 271.64 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
2.50%
Yıllık tahmin:
31.65%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 627.32 USD (15.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.88% (1 627.32 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.41% (3 708.70 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1992
|EURCHF
|138
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|499
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|44K
|EURCHF
|8.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +166.09 USD
En kötü işlem: -186 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 50
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 438.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 271.64 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🔍 Core of the strategy: Resonance principle of KDJ and RSI indicators
Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required
📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required
📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
111%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
40
99%
2 130
58%
78%
2.03
2.56
USD
USD
56%
1:500