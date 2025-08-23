SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW H1 5 5198
Ihor Hut

MagicGW H1 5 5198

Ihor Hut
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
40 hafta
3 / 3.1K USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 421%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 715
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 338 (78.01%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
377 (21.98%)
En iyi işlem:
159.61 USD
En kötü işlem:
-34.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 389.94 USD (165 311 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 099.15 USD (59 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (19.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
161.30 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.37%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
28.93
Alış işlemleri:
1 010 (58.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
705 (41.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.08
Beklenen getiri:
1.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-39.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-78.87 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
19.56%
Yıllık tahmin:
237.34%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
79.19 USD (3.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.28% (75.46 USD)
Varlığa göre:
44.35% (443.65 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1462
AUDUSD 196
NZDCAD 32
EURCHF 17
USDCAD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
AUDUSD 594
NZDCAD 139
EURCHF 46
USDCAD 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 84K
AUDUSD 18K
NZDCAD 1.7K
EURCHF 2K
USDCAD 488
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +159.61 USD
En kötü işlem: -34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -39.73 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.88 × 737
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 258
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.25 × 4
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
FPMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 374
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.83 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.32 × 1529
39 daha fazla...
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.


this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.


Important!!

  1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...

Ortalama derecelendirme:
K Kou
60
K Kou 2025.08.23 09:53  (2025.08.23 09:54 değiştirildi) 
 

Hello,

I’ve been subscribed for about a month, and I think the performance is really impressive. The trading logic feels quite interesting too. There was one time when the copy didn’t work, but I figure something like that can happen. Anyway, I’m really satisfied and rooting for you. Thank you!

2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 18:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 18:53 2025.08.29 18:53:25  

Unfortunately, this was the worst trading week in the last six months. We hope it will get better from here. I'll tweak the settings a bit. Have a great weekend everyone.

2025.08.23 07:22 2025.08.23 07:22:54  

Dear subscribers, please leave your reviews about the signal. It's important for me to know your opinion. Wishing everyone profits!

2025.08.13 16:24 2025.08.13 16:24:22  

Hi everyone! This week is very calm, and the price is moving in the uncertain zone of the Premium/Discount matrix, where opening trades is prohibited due to market uncertainty. Don't worry, we'll still earn at least 20% per month.

2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
