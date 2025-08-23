- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1462
|AUDUSD
|196
|NZDCAD
|32
|EURCHF
|17
|USDCAD
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDUSD
|594
|NZDCAD
|139
|EURCHF
|46
|USDCAD
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|84K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|NZDCAD
|1.7K
|EURCHF
|2K
|USDCAD
|488
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.88 × 737
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.00 × 258
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.51 × 111
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 374
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.33 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.51 × 136
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.83 × 23
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.86 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.32 × 1529
this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit
To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.
Important!!
1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.
2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.
3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
Feel free to leave your feedback...
Unfortunately, this was the worst trading week in the last six months. We hope it will get better from here. I'll tweak the settings a bit. Have a great weekend everyone.
Dear subscribers, please leave your reviews about the signal. It's important for me to know your opinion. Wishing everyone profits!
Hi everyone! This week is very calm, and the price is moving in the uncertain zone of the Premium/Discount matrix, where opening trades is prohibited due to market uncertainty. Don't worry, we'll still earn at least 20% per month.
Hello,
I’ve been subscribed for about a month, and I think the performance is really impressive. The trading logic feels quite interesting too. There was one time when the copy didn’t work, but I figure something like that can happen. Anyway, I’m really satisfied and rooting for you. Thank you!