|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|1218
|ETHUSD#
|123
|BTCUSD#
|119
|USDJPY#
|72
|OILCash
|61
|US500-JUN25
|53
|SILVER#
|47
|GBPJPY#
|31
|GBPAUD#
|27
|BTCJPY#
|15
|AUDUSD#
|13
|AUDJPY#
|13
|US500-MAR25
|12
|GBPUSD#
|7
|SOLUSD#
|6
|US500-SEP25
|5
|ETHBTC#
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD#
|2.5K
|ETHUSD#
|227
|BTCUSD#
|641
|USDJPY#
|48
|OILCash
|86
|US500-JUN25
|-28
|SILVER#
|212
|GBPJPY#
|-4
|GBPAUD#
|-22
|BTCJPY#
|-61
|AUDUSD#
|37
|AUDJPY#
|22
|US500-MAR25
|161
|GBPUSD#
|19
|SOLUSD#
|-3
|US500-SEP25
|15
|ETHBTC#
|-2
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD#
|243K
|ETHUSD#
|166K
|BTCUSD#
|6.5M
|USDJPY#
|6.2K
|OILCash
|1.2K
|US500-JUN25
|-14K
|SILVER#
|4.2K
|GBPJPY#
|-1.9K
|GBPAUD#
|611
|BTCJPY#
|-918K
|AUDUSD#
|2.5K
|AUDJPY#
|566
|US500-MAR25
|82K
|GBPUSD#
|1.9K
|SOLUSD#
|-806
|US500-SEP25
|10K
|ETHBTC#
|-88
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI
Stop loss and stop trading are both manual
The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver
Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing
Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259
