SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Low risk trading version 3
Qi Qing Chen

Low risk trading version 3

Qi Qing Chen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
38 hafta
6 / 3K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 2 686%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 824
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
943 (51.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
881 (48.30%)
En iyi işlem:
79.68 USD
En kötü işlem:
-49.26 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 922.59 USD (10 670 546 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 084.20 USD (4 567 850 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (162.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
290.31 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.21%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.11%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.75
Alış işlemleri:
1 019 (55.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
805 (44.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.75
Beklenen getiri:
2.10 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.46 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-275.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-346.31 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
0.98%
Yıllık tahmin:
11.85%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
25.35 USD
Maksimum:
568.23 USD (21.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
46.10% (568.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
45.39% (429.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD# 1218
ETHUSD# 123
BTCUSD# 119
USDJPY# 72
OILCash 61
US500-JUN25 53
SILVER# 47
GBPJPY# 31
GBPAUD# 27
BTCJPY# 15
AUDUSD# 13
AUDJPY# 13
US500-MAR25 12
GBPUSD# 7
SOLUSD# 6
US500-SEP25 5
ETHBTC# 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD# 2.5K
ETHUSD# 227
BTCUSD# 641
USDJPY# 48
OILCash 86
US500-JUN25 -28
SILVER# 212
GBPJPY# -4
GBPAUD# -22
BTCJPY# -61
AUDUSD# 37
AUDJPY# 22
US500-MAR25 161
GBPUSD# 19
SOLUSD# -3
US500-SEP25 15
ETHBTC# -2
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD# 243K
ETHUSD# 166K
BTCUSD# 6.5M
USDJPY# 6.2K
OILCash 1.2K
US500-JUN25 -14K
SILVER# 4.2K
GBPJPY# -1.9K
GBPAUD# 611
BTCJPY# -918K
AUDUSD# 2.5K
AUDJPY# 566
US500-MAR25 82K
GBPUSD# 1.9K
SOLUSD# -806
US500-SEP25 10K
ETHBTC# -88
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +79.68 USD
En kötü işlem: -49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +162.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -275.70 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

The combination of fundamental and technical aspects

The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI

Stop loss and stop trading are both manual

The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver

Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing

Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259

This account will maintain a balance of $1000. I have two main accounts associated with it, one of which will use one sixth of the position according to the funding ratio, and the other will use half of the position. It is recommended that subscribers adjust their position according to their own risk tolerance
İnceleme yok
2025.08.29 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.23 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 18:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 03:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.04 13:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 01:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 13:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 05:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 03:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.27 02:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 12:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 16:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Low risk trading version 3
Ayda 30 USD
2 686%
6
3K
USD
934
USD
38
0%
1 824
51%
45%
1.75
2.10
USD
46%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.