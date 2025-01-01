- Büyüme
- Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
485
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
223 (45.97%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
262 (54.02%)
En iyi işlem:
48.14 USD
En kötü işlem:
-30.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 634.73 USD (660 678 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 671.18 USD (570 266 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (339.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
339.08 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.12%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
103.72%
En son işlem:
19 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.05
Alış işlemleri:
294 (60.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
191 (39.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.81 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-146.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-216.25 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
240.64%
Yıllık tahmin:
2 919.83%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
712.49 USD
Maksimum:
805.36 USD (255.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
98.61% (800.63 USD)
Varlığa göre:
15.08% (31.61 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|485
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +48.14 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +339.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -146.79 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.96 × 352
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.53 × 293
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
Important Notes Before Copying My Trades
Please read and understand the following carefully before copying my trading signals:
Trading Strategy
- My trading approach is intraday and does not involve holding positions overnight.
- All trades are entered manually, based on signals generated by my proprietary tools. Each signal is carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with my strategy before any action is taken. This is not a fully automated system, so do not expect it to function like one.
Risk Management
-
Capital Allocation:
- My trading account is managed as a percentage of the total account balance. Only a small portion of my overall capital is allocated to the trading account, ensuring risks are kept under control.
- If you decide to copy my trades, please follow these capital management guidelines:
- For accounts under $5,000: Copy trades with only 10% of your total capital.
- For accounts between $5,000 and $100,000: Copy trades with only 8% of your total capital.
- For accounts over $100,000: Copy trades with only 6% of your total capital.
-
Lot Sizing:
- My trading lot sizes are managed based on the volume per account balance. Use a lot size of 0.01 lot for every $200 in your account. Adjust proportionally based on your total account size to maintain proper risk management.
-
Daily Stop-Loss Limit:
- The maximum allowable loss in a single day for my trading account is 35% of the capital deposited into the account, which corresponds to a maximum of 5% of my total capital allocated to the market.
- For each individual trade, I aim to limit the stop-loss to an average of 2% of the account balance. This ensures that no single trade disproportionately impacts the overall account.
-
Profit and Loss Adjustment:
- I regularly withdraw profits when they are achieved to secure gains.
- In the case of a losing day, I may deposit additional capital to maintain trading efficiency and manage risk effectively.
Profit Target
- My monthly profit target is 10% of the account balance. Larger accounts may experience lower returns, but this comes with correspondingly lower risk.
By following these guidelines, you can align your expectations, manage your risk effectively, and maximize the benefits of copying my trades.
