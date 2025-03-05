SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Monthly Steady Growth
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
59 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 164
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
879 (75.51%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
285 (24.48%)
En iyi işlem:
145.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-178.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 665.01 USD (168 053 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 290.98 USD (167 222 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (68.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
145.18 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.70%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
22.60%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.63
Alış işlemleri:
807 (69.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
357 (30.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
0.32 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-46.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-395.88 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
3.17%
Yıllık tahmin:
38.86%
Algo alım-satım:
82%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.34 USD
Maksimum:
592.96 USD (35.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.19% (594.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
61.50% (1 250.96 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 885
AUDCAD 218
NZDCAD 47
GBPUSD 9
USDCAD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 118
AUDCAD 205
NZDCAD 24
GBPUSD 10
USDCAD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -6.4K
AUDCAD 4.1K
NZDCAD 698
GBPUSD -229
USDCAD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +145.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -179 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +68.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -46.88 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1572
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.87 × 193
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
59 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This signal is aim to grow the account steadily without high drawdown.

Traded Symbol: EURUSD & AUDCAD

Recommended Starting Capital: $1000-$1500 (DO NOT subscribe if your balance is less than recommended)

We enter the market based on different indicators (RSI, BB, EMA etc..), take profit when the indicator show opposite signal. If the order didn't goes the way we analyzed, we will open martingale order, and monitor it closely to maintain the DD as lower as possible, and close all the deals to avoid loss.

Feel free to PM if anything.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
dimah850
76
dimah850 2025.03.05 09:58 
 

just grid ea and loos money

2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 19:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 321 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 15:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Monthly Steady Growth
Ayda 30 USD
21%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
59
82%
1 164
75%
85%
1.11
0.32
USD
61%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.