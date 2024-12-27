SinyallerBölümler
Kendran Dwijo Santoso

Surabaya

Kendran Dwijo Santoso
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
40 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 17%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
81
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
69 (85.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (14.81%)
En iyi işlem:
36.95 USD
En kötü işlem:
-160.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 998.59 USD (482 134 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 650.21 USD (388 533 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (507.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
507.92 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.52%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.88
Alış işlemleri:
41 (50.62%)
Satış işlemleri:
40 (49.38%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.21
Beklenen getiri:
4.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
28.97 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-137.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-160.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-160.60 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.59%
Yıllık tahmin:
-7.21%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
393.84 USD (14.67%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.67% (393.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.91% (158.70 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 348
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 94K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +36.95 USD
En kötü işlem: -161 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +507.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -160.60 USD

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders seeking a robust and reliable trading tool that delivers high returns with low drawdown, making it an excellent choice for long-term investment strategies. Whether you’re an experienced investor or just starting out, this EA is optimized to help you achieve consistent growth while protecting your capital.



Key Features:



• Low Drawdown: The EA employs sophisticated risk management techniques to minimize losses during market volatility. By using advanced stop-loss and capital allocation strategies, it ensures the safety of your investment.

• High Profitability: Built with intelligent algorithms, the EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities and maximizes profit potential in trending and ranging markets.

• Long-Term Performance: This EA is specifically designed for sustainability. Unlike many short-term, high-risk EAs, it focuses on steady, compounded growth over months and years, aligning with long-term investment goals.

• Adaptive Market Analysis: Using advanced technical indicators and machine learning techniques, the EA adapts to different market conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in unpredictable scenarios.



Who Is It For?



This EA is ideal for investors looking for a hands-off, automated trading solution that prioritizes account safety and consistent growth. With low drawdown and impressive long-term results, it’s perfect for anyone aiming to grow their portfolio with minimal intervention.



Why Choose This EA?



Unlike speculative trading tools that often prioritize quick but risky gains, this EA combines a proven trading strategy with advanced risk control mechanisms. The result is a stable and reliable trading experience that instills confidence in its users. Every trade is protected with stop loss and take profit point. It may not get profit on each month, but in accumulation of whole year it is still profitable.

This trading system does not use any dangerous strategy like martingale or grid system, which looks nice at the beginning but will burn all of your capital at the end.
Profit is excellent, but the most important thing is to keep our capital safe.



Start your journey toward sustainable trading success!

Contact ( WA ) : +6282137376484

