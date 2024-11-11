SinyallerBölümler
Christophe Gregory Paitrault

No BS small account

Christophe Gregory Paitrault
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
45 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 99%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
423
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
268 (63.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
155 (36.64%)
En iyi işlem:
279.38 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-132.06 EUR
Brüt kâr:
4 985.87 EUR (666 084 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 582.19 EUR (65 045 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (348.11 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
514.62 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
74.68%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.69%
En son işlem:
11 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.03
Alış işlemleri:
162 (38.30%)
Satış işlemleri:
261 (61.70%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.93
Beklenen getiri:
5.68 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
18.60 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-16.66 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-61.96 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-266.08 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.12%
Yıllık tahmin:
13.58%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.33 EUR
Maksimum:
266.08 EUR (6.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.26% (266.08 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
25.90% (950.70 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 372
AUDUSD 41
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
AUDUSD 559
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 34K
AUDUSD 954
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +279.38 EUR
En kötü işlem: -132 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +348.11 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -61.96 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This is my No BS live signal

It Currently runs on a small account until my broker clears the rest of the funds.

It's designed to run on accounts starting at 1000$ with a leverage of 1:500

I'm using ICtrading for that on my personal account, you can use the following link to create your first demo and live account:

https://tinyurl.com/3xweb7c2


I created No BS for a simple reason: I was tired of wasting thousands of dollars on useless false advertisement EA you could find on this website's market.

They're always losing money one way or another while giving phenomenal back testing results that can turn 100$ into millions in a year or two.

This is my answer to that: a robust grid system with smart entries, no fluff, just avoiding dangerous news and filtering entries with multiples strategies.

Unlike many EA, it can run on every single asset because there is no history reading on one asset! There is NO reason for a strategy to perform amazingly on one pair and fail on every other. Yes some pairs are better than others, but that's not the same as failing miserably!


Currently working on fixing an issue with TP not updating properly, thus why the EA is not available for sale just yet and why it's not 100% algo since I have to place the TP myself .


So here it is!

I'll be putting the EA on sale very soon as I'm still making sure it's bug free for everyone. Meanwhile feel free to subscribe to the signal or monitor it.

I'm withdrawing the money every time the account double to take all risk off the table.



İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 00:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 08:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 09:59 2025.05.05 09:59:43  

I'll close manually ahead of FMOC while in profit and resume operation once the dust settle from it. It's one of the times in market where the risk isn't worth the reward

2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
