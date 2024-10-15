SinyallerBölümler
PYE EA
Manpreet Singh

PYE EA

Manpreet Singh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
47 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 21%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
272
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
225 (82.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
47 (17.28%)
En iyi işlem:
24.76 USD
En kötü işlem:
-34.03 USD
Brüt kâr:
906.21 USD (97 057 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-478.05 USD (39 711 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
49 (289.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
289.86 USD (49)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.53%
En son işlem:
20 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.99
Alış işlemleri:
156 (57.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
116 (42.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.90
Beklenen getiri:
1.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-77.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-215.31 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
0.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
6.60%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
215.31 USD (8.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.59% (215.31 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.27% (736.89 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCHF 143
USDJPY 67
EURUSD 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCHF 279
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 97
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCHF 30K
USDJPY 11K
EURUSD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.76 USD
En kötü işlem: -34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 49
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +289.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -77.41 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PYE EA signal is handled by our PYE EA trend based on special entry rules in form of stop and limit orders.

If you are subscribing to a signal first time then refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


Requirement of Signal

  • Leverage 1:500 or more.
  • Swap free account preferably.
  • If also commission free then awesome. message me if you need recommendation for swap free and commission free account or visit my profile.
  • Account size should not be lower than 1500 usd.


Contact Telegram

@forexbob_support


Forex trading carries a high level of risk so only use that much funds which you can afford to loss.

Past profitable results doesnot guarantee future profits.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 05:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 03:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 01:55
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 18:38
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 05:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.31 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
