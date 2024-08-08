- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|564
|AUDCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|352
|AUDCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|17
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.71 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.86 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.07 × 1012
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.10 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.16 × 1073
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.31 × 1197
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.35 × 301
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.44 × 9
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.69 × 212
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.75 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.75 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|2.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.63 × 618
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|2.68 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.72 × 64
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|2.80 × 113
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.91 × 160
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year
Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )
Investor Recommend:
- For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly +/-10%/monthly
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
