Bui Huy Dat

MSC GoldenPips ICM Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
61 hafta
1 / 569 USD
Ayda 36 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 97%
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
565
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
436 (77.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
129 (22.83%)
En iyi işlem:
19.76 USD
En kötü işlem:
-32.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 108.87 USD (114 887 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-757.03 USD (74 474 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (51.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
64.70 USD (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.57%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.17
Alış işlemleri:
353 (62.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
212 (37.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
0.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.54 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-87.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-95.11 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
6.20%
Yıllık tahmin:
77.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
161.83 USD (20.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
29.11% (161.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
26.36% (123.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 564
AUDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 352
AUDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 40K
AUDCAD 17
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.76 USD
En kötü işlem: -33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +51.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -87.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.71 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.07 × 1012
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.10 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.16 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.31 × 1197
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.35 × 301
ICMarkets-Live24
1.44 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.69 × 212
Tickmill-Live04
1.75 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.75 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 20
2.00 × 9
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.63 × 618
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
2.68 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.72 × 64
VantageInternational-Demo
2.80 × 113
Tickmill-Live10
2.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.91 × 160
61 daha fazla...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    İnceleme yok
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.14 12:26
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.14 03:08
    80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.06.11 07:42
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.06.10 08:19
    80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 313 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.05.08 02:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.04.08 08:02
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.06 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.03.31 03:27
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.03.27 17:50
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.02.03 15:04
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.02.02 19:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.21 07:40
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.19 06:26
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.10 17:59
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.10 16:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.29 12:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.06 13:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
