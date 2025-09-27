- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|869
|GBPUSD
|692
|EURUSD
|357
|AUDCAD
|196
|BTCUSD
|163
|NZDCAD
|92
|USDJPY
|40
|GBPAUD
|38
|EURSGD
|18
|GBPCAD
|14
|EURGBP
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|780
|AUDCAD
|-237
|BTCUSD
|933
|NZDCAD
|81
|USDJPY
|-121
|GBPAUD
|-17
|EURSGD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|12
|EURGBP
|-9
|AUDJPY
|-37
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|-30
|EURNZD
|-55
|CADJPY
|-8
|AUDNZD
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|CHFJPY
|-7
|NZDUSD
|6
|NZDJPY
|-18
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPNZD
|0
|XAUEUR
|51
|EURCHF
|0
|EURAUD
|-4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|GBPUSD
|53K
|EURUSD
|33K
|AUDCAD
|-11K
|BTCUSD
|25M
|NZDCAD
|9.4K
|USDJPY
|-6.3K
|GBPAUD
|-2.6K
|EURSGD
|-271
|GBPCAD
|787
|EURGBP
|-372
|AUDJPY
|-2.6K
|USDCAD
|456
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|EURNZD
|-4.7K
|CADJPY
|-268
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|344
|AUDUSD
|-70
|CHFJPY
|-466
|NZDUSD
|516
|NZDJPY
|-1.6K
|EURJPY
|-381
|GBPNZD
|-6
|XAUEUR
|2.6K
|EURCHF
|-12
|EURAUD
|-269
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 169
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 6
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 36
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 15
|
ATFXGM2-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 11
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 3
|
Forex.comUK-Live 112
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my trading strategy sucessfuly like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal... .If you want to this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because The strategy has been updated a bit...
“Trade Pro” Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal... .If you want to this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because The strategy has been updated a bit...
“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below- (Trade )
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034
new is (Trade )
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034
My channel: https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal
My contact: https://t.me/GliFxBD
WhatsApp: +8801926371777
- i have Non Stop Live Trading experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading Etc ,
mainly i m GBP and USD specialist ....!
The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!
- My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund , Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment strategy, our future will be more successful...
How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&
How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
It blew my account. I sent a message to the signal provider and never got a reply.
跟单也要交学费
1星都给多了，妈的，一开始跟就爆仓，完全没有止损的扛单狗！！！！这些数据怎么来的！！！谁跟谁傻逼
skipped as no symbol found
你这往死里扛单，20美金都没有止损。你这种交易迟早爆仓。
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu