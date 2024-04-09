SinyallerBölümler
Masoud Golitabar

GM TRADER

Masoud Golitabar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
77 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 18%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
399
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
276 (69.17%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
123 (30.83%)
En iyi işlem:
211.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-122.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 606.20 USD (45 802 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 337.54 USD (43 712 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (47.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
211.50 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
31.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.89%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.79
Alış işlemleri:
167 (41.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
232 (58.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.20
Beklenen getiri:
0.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-334.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-334.95 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
-15.59%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.40 USD
Maksimum:
340.49 USD (21.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.02% (340.43 USD)
Varlığa göre:
17.62% (273.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD_o 90
AUDCAD_o 76
AUDNZD_o 72
NZDCAD_o 62
EURUSD_o 28
XAUUSD_o 25
GBPCHF_o 24
USDCAD_o 13
NZDUSD_o 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD_o 235
AUDCAD_o -131
AUDNZD_o 74
NZDCAD_o 98
EURUSD_o 17
XAUUSD_o -28
GBPCHF_o -12
USDCAD_o 8
NZDUSD_o 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD_o 2.2K
AUDCAD_o -2.4K
AUDNZD_o 2.5K
NZDCAD_o 2.7K
EURUSD_o 828
XAUUSD_o -2.7K
GBPCHF_o -3.1K
USDCAD_o 1.2K
NZDUSD_o 930
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +211.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -123 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +47.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -334.95 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinanceVC-Live-04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

When subscribing to my GM TRADER signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal return of 50% - 60% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $300

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 14% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: NZDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,XAUUSD.

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them.





