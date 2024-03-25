Andreth is the Sindarin (Tolkien elvish language) word for Patience

Symbol - XAUUSD



Recommended minimum balance: $5000 in an ECN,RAW,RAZOR account or $500 in a CENT account







This strategy uses a trend monitor and grid system which is updated every 3 months, more if needed and based on 5 years of data.



The grid will only place additional averaging positions based on a higher timeframe check, with the intention of closing the grid as safely as possible.



This is naturally a risky strategy but has been rigorously tested to skew towards gradual buildup as opposed to an aggressive style