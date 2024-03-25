SinyallerBölümler
Steven James Haley

Andreth

Steven James Haley
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
79 hafta
1 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 93%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
639
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
497 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
142 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
477.42 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-59.76 GBP
Brüt kâr:
5 147.72 GBP (145 209 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 528.83 GBP (96 977 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
51 (181.07 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
477.42 GBP (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.92%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
27.04
Alış işlemleri:
441 (69.01%)
Satış işlemleri:
198 (30.99%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.37
Beklenen getiri:
5.66 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
10.36 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-10.77 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-133.82 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-133.82 GBP (3)
Aylık büyüme:
7.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
86.98%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.06 GBP
Maksimum:
133.82 GBP (2.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.06% (134.86 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
15.52% (795.36 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 639
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 4.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 48K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +477.42 GBP
En kötü işlem: -60 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +181.07 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -133.82 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Andreth is the Sindarin (Tolkien elvish language) word for Patience

Symbol - XAUUSD

Recommended minimum balance: $5000 in an ECN,RAW,RAZOR account or $500 in a CENT account

This strategy uses a trend monitor and grid system which is updated every 3 months, more if needed and based on 5 years of data.

The grid will only place additional averaging positions based on a higher timeframe check, with the intention of closing the grid as safely as possible.

This is naturally a risky strategy but has been rigorously tested to skew towards gradual buildup as opposed to an aggressive style

İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 13:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 07:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 04:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 08:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 09:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 15:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.22 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 00:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 11:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.09 20:15
No swaps are charged
2025.05.09 20:15
No swaps are charged
2025.05.09 12:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.08 07:57
No swaps are charged
