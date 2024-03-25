- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|639
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD+
|4.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD+
|48K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Symbol - XAUUSD
Recommended minimum balance: $5000 in an ECN,RAW,RAZOR account or $500 in a CENT account
This strategy uses a trend monitor and grid system which is updated every 3 months, more if needed and based on 5 years of data.
The grid will only place additional averaging positions based on a higher timeframe check, with the intention of closing the grid as safely as possible.
This is naturally a risky strategy but has been rigorously tested to skew towards gradual buildup as opposed to an aggressive style
