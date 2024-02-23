SinyallerBölümler
Green grassland 03

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
92 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 137%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
853
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
645 (75.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
208 (24.38%)
En iyi işlem:
21.27 USD
En kötü işlem:
-33.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 005.22 USD (103 479 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-714.02 USD (79 632 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (19.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
40.61 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.37%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.50%
En son işlem:
19 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.93
Alış işlemleri:
386 (45.25%)
Satış işlemleri:
467 (54.75%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.41
Beklenen getiri:
0.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-86.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-86.68 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.47%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
99.30 USD (21.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.92% (88.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
33.85% (100.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 419
NZDCAD 364
AUDNZD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURNZD 3
GBPAUD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 170
NZDCAD 104
AUDNZD 17
XAUUSD 2
EURNZD -3
GBPAUD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 11K
NZDCAD 12K
AUDNZD 226
XAUUSD 525
EURNZD -415
GBPAUD 86
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.27 USD
En kötü işlem: -34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -86.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.10 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.13 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.35 × 126
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.69 × 514
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.69 × 549
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.72 × 148
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.88 × 177
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.01 × 410
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
EverestCM-Platform
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.46 × 278
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.61 × 451
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.72 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.93 × 2548
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.96 × 3333
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.11 × 27
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 500$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 400$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 20%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 15:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 3.87% of days out of 362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.04.03 17:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.03 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
