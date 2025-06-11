Dövizler / IAS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp
8.53 USD 0.11 (1.27%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IAS fiyatı bugün -1.27% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAS haberleri
- Integral Ad Science: A Consistent Grower (IAS)
- Reddit Surges 120% in Three Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- The Bears Are Wrong About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
- Is Integral Ad Science (IAS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Wall Street Analysts Think Integral Ad Science (IAS) Could Surge 50.06%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Why Integral Ad Science (IAS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Integral Ad Science at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Integral Ad Science (IAS) Could Rally 48.33%: Here's is How to Trade
- Why Integral Ad Science's Stock Crushed the Market on Friday
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IAS)
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings
- IAS (IAS) Earnings Jump 16%
- Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Integral Ad Science Holding LLC earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Stagwell (STGW) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Integral Ad Science CEO Utzschneider sells $68,682 in stock
- IAS Launches First-to-Market AI-Powered Social Attention Measurement for Sna
- Integral Ad Science extends credit facility, increases borrowing limit
- IAS Expands Tools To Help Meta Ads Perform Better On Facebook And Instagram - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Integral Ad Science Holdi (NASDAQ:IAS)
- IAS Launches New AI-Driven Contextual Category Reporting for Meta Platforms, Maximizing Optimization and Precision for Advertisers
- Integral Ad Science partners with Lyft Media for ad measurement
Günlük aralık
8.52 8.64
Yıllık aralık
6.26 13.57
- Önceki kapanış
- 8.64
- Açılış
- 8.63
- Satış
- 8.53
- Alış
- 8.83
- Düşük
- 8.52
- Yüksek
- 8.64
- Hacim
- 1.479 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.27%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.83%
- Yıllık değişim
- -21.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar