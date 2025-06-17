FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / HOUS
HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc

7.08 USD 0.27 (3.67%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HOUS fiyatı bugün -3.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.42 aralığında işlem gördü.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
7.00 7.42
Yıllık aralık
2.71 7.55
Önceki kapanış
7.35
Açılış
7.36
Satış
7.08
Alış
7.38
Düşük
7.00
Yüksek
7.42
Hacim
2.019 K
Günlük değişim
-3.67%
Aylık değişim
19.19%
6 aylık değişim
111.98%
Yıllık değişim
38.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar