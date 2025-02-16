Dövizler / CMPO
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
19.77 USD 0.37 (1.84%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CMPO fiyatı bugün -1.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.32 aralığında işlem gördü.
CompoSecure Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPO haberleri
- CompoSecure hisseleri 20,15 dolar ile tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine ulaştı
- Compusecure stock hits all-time high, reaching 20.15 USD
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- CompoSecure to transfer listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, keeps CMPO ticker
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a Great Choice
- Composecure stock hits all-time high of 19.62 USD
- JP Morgan raises Upstart, cuts CompoSecure, Riskified on shifting fintech outlo
- JPMorgan downgrades CompoSecure stock to Underweight on valuation concerns
- Robinhood is now offering its credit card users a ludicrous upgrade option they've been begging to have
- CompoSecure stock hits all-time high at 17.15 USD
- CompoSecure, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CompoSecure Q2 2025 presentation: revenue up 10%, raises full-year guidance
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resolute Holdings appoints two new independent directors to board
- CompoSecure: Still Heavy Metal, Now Smarter Security (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to retire by early 2026
- Cowen maintains Buy on CompoSecure, reiterates $15 target
- Analyst Warns Tariffs Could Push US Bitcoin Mining Build Costs 20% Higher - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- CompoSecure Beats EBITDA Estimates But Analyst Cuts Price Forecast Amid Resolute Spin-Off And Growth Outlook - CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure: Taking Profits (NASDAQ:CMPO)
Günlük aralık
19.65 20.32
Yıllık aralık
9.25 20.36
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.14
- Açılış
- 20.14
- Satış
- 19.77
- Alış
- 20.07
- Düşük
- 19.65
- Yüksek
- 20.32
- Hacim
- 2.543 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.84%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.72%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 83.57%
- Yıllık değişim
- 40.91%
21 Eylül, Pazar